Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Ting Ting – A piano in less than 100 lines of JS (using Phaser.js) (github.com)
1 point by wasi0013 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





100 lines of JS and 3.18 megabytes for the Phaser library, yes.

reply


demo: http://wasi0013.github.io/Phaser-Piano

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: