Show HN: Ting Ting – A piano in less than 100 lines of JS (using Phaser.js)
(
github.com
)
1 point
by
wasi0013
23 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
helmchenlord
19 minutes ago
100 lines of JS and 3.18 megabytes for the Phaser library, yes.
reply
wasi0013
23 minutes ago
demo:
http://wasi0013.github.io/Phaser-Piano
reply
