Animista: a collection of ready to use CSS animations (animista.net)
These look great! What’s the licensing of the generated code? Can I use these with cc by-sa projects?

These are cute and seem like they have promise, but the fact that the site won't load on mobile means I won't have confidence to use them for any mobile-first web project. Hope you add mobile compatibility soon!

I don't believe that is true. All of the animations presented are just css3 keyframe-based animations. There is no reason that you couldn't use them. The site cataloging them isn't responsive, but once you generate the css, you can use them in any project.

Try viewing it on a phone. It says you have to use a desktop.

This only refers to the Animista site itself, not the actual animations.

I don't really expect this to be a common issue. I don't use my phone for web development.

It would be nice if we had the html for some of the flip content, especially for the a/b content

Each 'card' is simply a couple of div elements. You can replicate it pretty easily by inspecting the elements.

That is true, but if the website is meant to be used as a resource then it should be designed to be easy to use and implement instead of having to look at the website's actual source html to get it working

