Animista: a collection of ready to use CSS animations
animista.net
61 points
by
tilt
1 hour ago
9 comments
favorite
ArneBab
1 minute ago
These look great! What’s the licensing of the generated code? Can I use these with cc by-sa projects?
dbg31415
1 hour ago
These are cute and seem like they have promise, but the fact that the site won't load on mobile means I won't have confidence to use them for any mobile-first web project. Hope you add mobile compatibility soon!
tekromancr
43 minutes ago
I don't believe that is true. All of the animations presented are just css3 keyframe-based animations. There is no reason that you couldn't use them. The site cataloging them isn't responsive, but once you generate the css, you can use them in any project.
callumlocke
17 minutes ago
Try viewing it on a phone. It says you have to use a desktop.
geonic
1 minute ago
This only refers to the Animista site itself, not the actual animations.
TruthSHIFT
7 minutes ago
I don't really expect this to be a common issue. I don't use my phone for web development.
someguy101010
33 minutes ago
It would be nice if we had the html for some of the flip content, especially for the a/b content
purple-dragon
7 minutes ago
Each 'card' is simply a couple of div elements. You can replicate it pretty easily by inspecting the elements.
someguy101010
1 minute ago
That is true, but if the website is meant to be used as a resource then it should be designed to be easy to use and implement instead of having to look at the website's actual source html to get it working
