How is society improved by taking them down?
UCB wasn't ordered to take them down. UCB was ordered to make them accessible, and chose to take them down rather than spend the money.
> If there is no penalty for not making them available for the deaf, why would any institution pay for captioning?
Do you realize the insanity of that kind of logic? If there is no penalty for not curing HIV, how can McDonald's sell hamburgers? Where does it end?
If I'm deaf, I know that you have no advantage over me merely because* you can hear. The laws are in place to protect minorities.
CC includes description of relevant non-verbal sounds, but it's not clear to me why the price difference is so big.
BTW this would be a good crowdsourcing project.
First of all, I agree with you. I think most others do as well.
The problem is, we can look at a case like this and say, "Obviously we shouldn't lose access to this." Then there's a next time, and a next time, and a next time. And eventually the deaf are at a measurable informational advantage to those who can hear. That's why these laws exist.
So, everyone should take a step back and figure out a reasonable solution. I hope that's the reason for the judgment.
What about people who are deaf, blind, and had both hands amputated?
Was the court conclusion so onerous that autocaptioning wouldn't meet the requirements unless they actually paid a proofreader to check over everything by hand? This seems like software that would cost $100 at most.
http://news.berkeley.edu/2016/09/13/a-statement-on-online-co...
It would not surprise me one bit if the advanced notice of the takedown was made precisely because they knew someone would take it upon themselves to archive the content and make it available elsewhere :)
> "...civil rights legislation that prohibits discrimination and guarantees that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in the mainstream of American life -- to enjoy employment opportunities..."
In the mean-time could these folks simply repost the catalog to YT?
If Berkeley just did what lbry.io did, would people be cheering?
Help me understand
Wait, what happened? How does removing the videos help Americans with Disabilities?
What proof-of-work algorithm does LBRY use?
After reading, I am wondering what the hell lbry:// is, why not just serve the videos over https with html 5 like tons of other sites are doing?
Or at least explain what lbry is.
Because then they are being provided by one entity.
The LBRY protocol provides a completely decentralized network for discovering, distributing, and publishing all types of content and information, from books to movies.
I guess this is a good marketing opportunity.
To those that are preserving/mirroring these lectures, I really hope you have plans to make them accessible to all, not just the hearing enabled.
UC Berkeley assessed the cost of captioning those videos to ADA standards at higher than $1,000,000. Berkeley is currently running a $110 million deficit after making $60 million in budget cuts. Last month, President Trump tweeted a threat to strip the college of all federal funds, and while that's unlikely their state and federal support is certainly not going expand.
So no, they aren't cutting off their nose to spite their face. They're broke, and couldn't accommodate the lawsuit's demands without major cuts somewhere else.
Making captions for these takes someone to do the work -- having worked in an office that filmed/distributed lectures before, sometimes there just isn't someone there to do the work.
I don't see why someone has to be the bad guy here. Maybe it's just the HN way to get very, very upset about little things like this?
Assuming each video is only an hour and you paid someone minimum wage to caption them, and they were able to caption them perfectly by going through the video once, then this would cost $145,000. Realistically, a professional would have to do it and would take hours for each video.
Removing them so they don't get sued seems like the only sensible option from the university's perspective.
Is the suit because the lectures don't have a sign language translation for every single lecture?
From a previous discussion, they are not of good enough quality: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13769549
I think it's a shame, but if they had just captioned them as they released them, it wouldn't have been such a burden to do all 20,000 at once.
It's much more likely that the cost of making the lectures ADA-compliant was prohibitive. Universities aren't corporations who can appeal to equities holders/markets for funds when a need presents itself. So they did what they could ... a warning, well in advance, that the content would have to be withdrawn from public display, with the expectation that someone not subject to the ADA requirements would copy the lectures.
In the future, such content will be created already ADA-compliant, but many of these lectures predate the ADA and were created in good faith. It would have been a shame to lose them, especially when you consider that current and future computer resources can provide on-the-fly subtitles (and translations) for those who want or need them.
