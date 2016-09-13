Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
20,000 UC Berkeley Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them (lbry.io)
141 points by liamcardenas 33 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 65 comments | favorite





Previous HN thread on this topic: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12519761

Also this from a couple days ago: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13867016. And I seem to recall others.

Edit: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13768856

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13815764

While I understand wanting to make things available to the deaf, making them unavailable to everyone else is nuts. It's crazy that the law put UC Berkeley in the position of having to choose between bearing the expense of close-captioning all these videos, and taking them down.

How is society improved by taking them down?

If there is no penalty for not making them available for the deaf, why would any institution pay for captioning?

UCB wasn't ordered to take them down. UCB was ordered to make them accessible, and chose to take them down rather than spend the money.

The consequence of which was forcing an organization to choose between spending an enormous amount of money, or making a previously free resource unavailable. How is this a good thing?

> If there is no penalty for not making them available for the deaf, why would any institution pay for captioning?

Do you realize the insanity of that kind of logic? If there is no penalty for not curing HIV, how can McDonald's sell hamburgers? Where does it end?

>How is this a good thing?

If I'm deaf, I know that you have no advantage over me merely because* you can hear. The laws are in place to protect minorities.


Out of interest, I tried to work out how much it would cost. A couple of companies offering subtitling services offer basic subtitling for $1/min, and closed captioning (which I think you need for accessibility?) at $5/min. Assuming 1 hour lectures, that's either $1.2 million or $6 million, though you might be able to negotiate a better rate for a big job.

CC includes description of relevant non-verbal sounds, but it's not clear to me why the price difference is so big.

I wonder what kind of legal footing they would have had if they open-sourced the closed captioning and had it crowd-sourced

And UCB is also a really really poor university which cannot afford to make them accessible, right?

BTW this would be a good crowdsourcing project.

Easy, the rule should be for newly posted content. Most rules aren't retroactive for obvious reasons.

>How is society improved by taking them down?

First of all, I agree with you. I think most others do as well.

The problem is, we can look at a case like this and say, "Obviously we shouldn't lose access to this." Then there's a next time, and a next time, and a next time. And eventually the deaf are at a measurable informational advantage to those who can hear. That's why these laws exist.

So, everyone should take a step back and figure out a reasonable solution. I hope that's the reason for the judgment.

It's not just about the Berkeley videos, but about what sort of rules and standards we have. We don't ban speech that is bad for society for the same sort of reasons. We've decided that we having rules and spending the time, money, and effort necessary to include the deaf and disabled. If you carve out an exception for free class lecture videos for Berkeley, it makes it more difficult to enforce these rules in all the circumstances that we want.

Why not just crowd source this process, I'd be happy to help...

It's not. And I'd really like to know if many deaf folks would really feel like this properly serves their interests.

How is society improved by making a law optional?

You're seeing an example right here, unless you think that university lectures are a bad thing.

Aren't we neglecting people with deafblindness? Hearing-enabled and deaf people should be blocked from accessing all online courses until the videos are translated into braille.

If you have closed captions, that should not be an issue, because letters map to braille characters.

For those not familiar, there are braille displays.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Refreshable_braille_display


> braille characters

What about people who are deaf, blind, and had both hands amputated?

It's not

Between Berkeley and Gallaudet and the Libertarian market worshippers I think we are being played. Everyone wins, getting exposure for their enragement, whereas every other course, from MIT, Stanford, Yale &c just had subtitles.

Is it possible the difference is Ivy League (with larger more discretionary budgets) vs. public university? Do the same rules even apply to the private institutions?

There have to be speech to text applications targeted at automatic captioning... they don't need 100% accuracy to help a lot of people, just block curse words.

Was the court conclusion so onerous that autocaptioning wouldn't meet the requirements unless they actually paid a proofreader to check over everything by hand? This seems like software that would cost $100 at most.

Setup a github repo where people can contribute subtitles for the single classes.

They first suggested that they were considering removing the videos back in September last year:

http://news.berkeley.edu/2016/09/13/a-statement-on-online-co...

It would not surprise me one bit if the advanced notice of the takedown was made precisely because they knew someone would take it upon themselves to archive the content and make it available elsewhere :)

I think a good option at that time would have been starting a campaign to get volunteers that would put in the transcription effort. Maybe this is still possible.

Taking those videos off YT will make things worse in terms of the inequality of deaf people. YT at least has an ability to automatically generate subtitle. It is not perfect, for sure, but is still better than nothing

I believe it was explicitly ruled in the courts that Youtube's automated captions were not up to the standard required by the ADA. Not sure where I read that, but it was probably on HN somewhere.

Having partially-accessible content is still better than having no content at all.

Isn't this like demolishing a building because it's impractical to add a wheelchair ramp to the entrance?

The legal aspect smells like a law about fixing inequality. The inequality of >deaf people< not being able to consume this publicly funded material. Seems appropriate to me given the ADA.

https://www.ada.gov/ada_intro.htm

> "...civil rights legislation that prohibits discrimination and guarantees that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in the mainstream of American life -- to enjoy employment opportunities..."

In the mean-time could these folks simply repost the catalog to YT?

Requiring publicly funded materials to be accessible seems like a good thing. But there must be better ways to enforce it than taking down existing material that doesn't qualify. Not that I can immediately come up with one.

But if they do that, they can't plug their new hip blockchain in the process! /s

Why is it ok for lbry.io to post them without making them accessible, but not Berkeley?

If Berkeley just did what lbry.io did, would people be cheering?

Help me understand

> Berkeley removed the videos because of a lawsuit brought by two students from another university under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Wait, what happened? How does removing the videos help Americans with Disabilities?

Didn't youtube have an auto subtitle supported by speech recognition?

I feel like if Berkeley had made a call to the public to ask people to close caption these for free, people would have lined up to do it. I wonder what the legal requirements were for the CC

Taking the quality out of equality

Why not mirror on YT itself by a third party, maybe outside of the USA and keeping the license?

Http isn't good enough anymore?

When was HTTP ever good enough?

From the article:

> "The LBRY protocol provides a completely decentralized network for discovering, distributing, and publishing all types of content and information, from books to movies."

https://lbry.io/faq/what-is-lbry

The FAQ section "Mining LBC" leaves something to be desired, failing to ask the obvious

reply


After reading, I am wondering what the hell lbry:// is, why not just serve the videos over https with html 5 like tons of other sites are doing?

Or at least explain what lbry is.

> why not just serve the videos over https with html 5 like tons of other sites are doing?

Because then they are being provided by one entity.

The LBRY protocol provides a completely decentralized network for discovering, distributing, and publishing all types of content and information, from books to movies.

LBRY appears to be some kind of p2p/youtube/blockchain custom protocol.

I guess this is a good marketing opportunity.

These don't seem to have been removed from the Berkeley youtube page yet

can we get a torrent please?

I'm a bit confused...what actually happened at Berkeley that warranted this?

how much is tuition at uc berkely again? why was hiring students to caption the videos not an option?

You are my hero!

They weren't made illegal. The lectures were inaccessible to deaf people. Given that they were created with public funds, that's not acceptable. Berkley decided to throw them away rather than remedy this, in a rather short sighted move reminiscent of cutting off one's nose to spite their face.

To those that are preserving/mirroring these lectures, I really hope you have plans to make them accessible to all, not just the hearing enabled.

> Berkley decided to throw them away rather than remedy this, in a rather short sighted move reminiscent of cutting off one's nose to spite their face.

UC Berkeley assessed the cost of captioning those videos to ADA standards at higher than $1,000,000. Berkeley is currently running a $110 million deficit after making $60 million in budget cuts. Last month, President Trump tweeted a threat to strip the college of all federal funds, and while that's unlikely their state and federal support is certainly not going expand.

So no, they aren't cutting off their nose to spite their face. They're broke, and couldn't accommodate the lawsuit's demands without major cuts somewhere else.

> Berkley decided to throw them away rather than remedy this, in a rather short sighted move reminiscent of cutting off one's nose to spite their face.

Making captions for these takes someone to do the work -- having worked in an office that filmed/distributed lectures before, sometimes there just isn't someone there to do the work.

I don't see why someone has to be the bad guy here. Maybe it's just the HN way to get very, very upset about little things like this?

Do you expect Berkley to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to have over 20,000 videos transcribed and captioned?

Assuming each video is only an hour and you paid someone minimum wage to caption them, and they were able to caption them perfectly by going through the video once, then this would cost $145,000. Realistically, a professional would have to do it and would take hours for each video.

Removing them so they don't get sued seems like the only sensible option from the university's perspective.

Berkeley's initial estimate for captioning came to more than a million dollar, yeah. And the college is running a major deficit already, so you're exactly right - they didn't really have a choice even if they wanted to do captioning.

One thing I don't understand, maybe because I'm hearing, but how is the UC Berkeley YouTube not accessible to deaf people? Doesn't YouTube have a CC feature designed to make videos accessible for the hearing impaired or just so hearing people can watch them with the sound off?

Is the suit because the lectures don't have a sign language translation for every single lecture?

> Doesn't YouTube have a CC feature designed to make videos accessible for the hearing impaired or just so hearing people can watch them with the sound off?

reply


Auto-generated captions are nearly useless. No one is advocating for sign language translation, but to comply with the ADA they would need to be manually Closed Captioned. 20,000 videos would be prohibitively expensive to pay for people to caption these, so they decided to take them down instead.

I think it's a shame, but if they had just captioned them as they released them, it wouldn't have been such a burden to do all 20,000 at once.

This was discussed in previous threads, Youtube captioning is not (yet) good enough to meet the courts standard.

Exactly, you're not allowed to take public money (largely tax money from everyone) and use it to benefit a specific group. The laws were clear before Berkeley made the videos, so they should have been able to estimate the cost ahead of time. Instead they ignored they law and decided that discriminating against hearing-impaired people whose tax money paid for the videos was fine.

reply


reply


It's much more likely that the cost of making the lectures ADA-compliant was prohibitive. Universities aren't corporations who can appeal to equities holders/markets for funds when a need presents itself. So they did what they could ... a warning, well in advance, that the content would have to be withdrawn from public display, with the expectation that someone not subject to the ADA requirements would copy the lectures.

In the future, such content will be created already ADA-compliant, but many of these lectures predate the ADA and were created in good faith. It would have been a shame to lose them, especially when you consider that current and future computer resources can provide on-the-fly subtitles (and translations) for those who want or need them.

what a mess.

