I'm assuming they mean "I can add a new node to the cluster, and NEW SHARDS FROM NEW INDEXES can be distributed amongst the new nodes".... So far as I know elasticsearch can't rebalance shard location or composition automatically based on cluster membership change events...right? I mean, the cluster reroute api will let you manually move a shard, but thats all I know of.
- Having many clusters and assigning messages to a specific cluster seems like an interesting solution.
- I'm curious how they managed to lazily index messages.
- Since only message, channel and server ids are stored in ES, have there been any problems reindexing data after an index fails?
The worst case to an index failure is that the search query is delayed as the index rebuilds itself. We throttle the rate of historical indexing into ES to a safe level so that we're not degrading performance of other components of the system.
