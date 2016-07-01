reply
I believe using a full blown FFT and complex IQA metrics is too much. I have great results with custom quantization matrices, Mozjpeg trellis quantization, and a modification of PSNR-HVS-M, and there's still a lot of room for improvement.
Specifically looking at the cat's eye example, in the bottom of the pupil area there's a bit of green (reflection?) in the lower pupil. In the original it is #293623 (green) - in the libjpeg it is #2E3230 (still green, slightly muted). But in the Guetzil encoded image it is #362C35 - still slightly green but quite close to grey.
In my experience people love to see colors "pop" in photos (and photography is where JPEG excels) - hopefully this is just an outlier and the majority of compressions with this tool don't lose color like this.
I suspect that if you give this algorithm twice the file size as a budget, that green color will come back.
> We didn't do a full human rater study between guetzli and mozjpeg, but a few samples indicated that mozjpeg is closer to libjpeg than guetzli in human viewing.
On top of that, you could tweak the quantized values themselves to make them more compressible.
1) YUV420 vs YUV444. Guetzli practically always goes for YUV444.
2) Choosing quantization matrices.
3) After normal quantization, choose even more zeros. JPEG encodes zeros very efficiently.
When doing the above, increase the errors where it matters least (certain RGB values hide errors in certain components, and certain types of visual noise hides other kind of noise).
The more bits you lose during quantization, the more ringing and artifacts you can expect after the IDCT process.
So the tradeoff is quite literally artifacts for smaller size.
this compressor seems to be cleverer about where to lose data than libjpeg.
