Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Guetzli: A New Open-Source JPEG Encoder (googleblog.com)
56 points by ashishgandhi 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





I use ImageOptim (https://imageoptim.com) for small tasks. For larger tasks, https://kraken.io is nuts.

reply


I'm working on a similar thing (http://getoptimage.com). While Guetzli is still visually better and a bit smaller in file size, it's terribly slow and requires a lot of memory. But it's a great experiment. So much knowledge has been put into it.

I believe using a full blown FFT and complex IQA metrics is too much. I have great results with custom quantization matrices, Mozjpeg trellis quantization, and a modification of PSNR-HVS-M, and there's still a lot of room for improvement.

reply


I'll run some of my own experiments on this today, but I'm initially concerned about color muting.

Specifically looking at the cat's eye example, in the bottom of the pupil area there's a bit of green (reflection?) in the lower pupil. In the original it is #293623 (green) - in the libjpeg it is #2E3230 (still green, slightly muted). But in the Guetzil encoded image it is #362C35 - still slightly green but quite close to grey.

In my experience people love to see colors "pop" in photos (and photography is where JPEG excels) - hopefully this is just an outlier and the majority of compressions with this tool don't lose color like this.

reply


In general if you want to avoid any color changes in blobs a few pixels in size, you’ll want to take it easy on the compression, and take the hit of a larger file size in trade.

I suspect that if you give this algorithm twice the file size as a budget, that green color will come back.

reply


Some comparison with the mozjpeg encoder here: https://github.com/google/guetzli/issues/10

TLDR:

> We didn't do a full human rater study between guetzli and mozjpeg, but a few samples indicated that mozjpeg is closer to libjpeg than guetzli in human viewing.

reply


Cool, but neither the article nor the paper (https://arxiv.org/pdf/1703.04416.pdf) mention just how much slower it is.

reply


It's about 1 MPixel / minute on a typical desktop. The other paper mentions that it's extremely slow, but truly we did forget to give actual numbers there.

reply


I wonder how Dropbox's Lepton[1] compresses JPEGs encoded using Guetzli. Since they already pack more info/byte would there be noticeable compression?

Someone out there must have tried this.

[1]:https://blogs.dropbox.com/tech/2016/07/lepton-image-compress...

reply


I'd expect it to still save >20%. Lepton uses arithmetic encoding instead of Huffman (-10%), and predicts each 8x8 block based on its neighbors (-20%). Guetzli shouldn't interfere with either of these.

reply


Very cool. I'm not an expert, but does JPEG generally have a ton of flexibility in compression? Why so much difference in sizes?

reply


Yes, JPEG encoding has a ton of flexibility. You rearrange each block of pixels using the discrete cosine transform, which tends to pack more significant values towards one diagonal, and then you have lots of freedom over how to quantize those values. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JPEG#Quantization

On top of that, you could tweak the quantized values themselves to make them more compressible.

reply


Three main methods:

1) YUV420 vs YUV444. Guetzli practically always goes for YUV444.

2) Choosing quantization matrices.

3) After normal quantization, choose even more zeros. JPEG encodes zeros very efficiently.

When doing the above, increase the errors where it matters least (certain RGB values hide errors in certain components, and certain types of visual noise hides other kind of noise).

reply


The more bits you're willing to lose during quantization, the more zeroes the resulting bitstream will have, the better it will compress.

The more bits you lose during quantization, the more ringing and artifacts you can expect after the IDCT process.

So the tradeoff is quite literally artifacts for smaller size.

this compressor seems to be cleverer about where to lose data than libjpeg.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: