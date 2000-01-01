1) Choose a recent 5-year trend, preferably one increasing geometrically.
2) Extrapolate out this trend n years.
3) Your prediction is either the number from (2) above, or, for bonus points, some directly dependent result (e.g., in 2000, connection speeds were increasing, instead of predicting "connections will be X mbps", the prediction is something like "we will be able to watch HD video in real time." This sounds more impressive.)
4) Good predictions need a timeframe, so choose 2n to give yourself some buffer for being wrong.
5) You will be a highly sought after futurist at this point, so please send 1/2 your book royalties and speaking fees to my address. (PM for details)
AI is coming on a vastly different 'hardware platform'. There is little reason to believe that it will be limited by cognitive constraints implicit to the human form. Extrapolating the rate of growth in processing power makes it extremely likely to surpass human scale processing very soon.
What both these things imply is that AI has little to gain by 'tieing' itself down to humans through a neural lace or the neocortex.
The cynic in me says that 2029 is still within bounds where Kurzweil can still participate. He would be 81 then.
The guy is a brilliant polymath but I get the impression he thinks he can cheat the big sleep.
More formally it's the acceleration of machine intelligence and subsequent capabilities to such an extent that Star Trek would look downright ancient compared to this post-singularity reality (save for the warp-space travel part, but interestingly enough a "decent AI" would probably deem it much more prioritary than humans to colonize outer space in order to ensure its own survival, and hopefully ours as well if our relationship is one of cooperation/parasitism).
It is a fascinating concept, but it depicts such an unprecendented discontinuity in history, a "civilizational breakthrough" that's so dramatic in scope, that there's no historical ground to it whatsoever over ten millenia. Which makes the concept of singularity somewhat of a belief, much less "not a question of if but when" than, say, self-driving cars, quantum computing or even the human-level AI threshold itself.
Nock Bostrom "Superintelligence" book is a bit tedious and descritive, but I think it does a much better job than Kurzveil's rather pop-oriented publications (though I praise him for helping tech be known and sought after by the general public, it's exactly what we need to scale).
He has impressive technical work to his name, but his written predictions are wishful thinking.
My own two cents thrown into the ring say that the class of future portrayed in the Singularity is Near (TSiN) is something of a foregone conclusion. It's quite likely that we'll all be wildly, humorously wrong about the details of implementation, culture and usage, but - barring existential catastrophe or disaster - the technological capabilities discussed in TSiN will come to pass. The human brain will be reverse engineered, simulated and improved upon. The same goes for the human body; radical life extension is one desirable outcome of this engineering process. We will merge with our machines as nanotechnology and molecular manufacturing become mature technologies. Recursively self-improving general artificial intelligence will develop, and then life will really get interesting very quickly. And so forth ... the question is not whether these things will happen, but rather when they will happen - and more importantly, are we going to be alive and in good health to see this wondrous future?
We humans are in the process of building tools that enable us to create or meaningfully interact with ever-greater complexity. There is one important area of complexity management in which we seem to be making little headway, however: the organization of humans in business and research. For all that we can now accomplish with faster computers and enormous leaps in telecommunications, we don't seem to have made significant inroads in getting large numbers of humans to cooperate efficiently. I am prepared to go out on a limb here, as I have done before, and say that business and research cycles that involve standard-issue humans are incompressible beneath a certain duration - they cannot be made to happen much faster than is possible today.
This is not to say that they cannot be made cheaper. But cheaper doesn't equate to faster business and research cycles; rather, it means that any given problem will be tackled by many more parallel attempts. Expensive projects mean conservative funding organizations, which means organizational matters proceed at a slow pace. This is a defining characteristic of our time: we have blindingly fast rates of research and technological advances once the money is on the table, but the cycles of business, fundraising and research are still chained to the old human timetable.
Kurzweil's Singularity is a Vingean slow burn across a decade, driven by recursively self-improving AI, enhanced human intelligence and the merger of the two. Interestingly, Kurzweil employs much the same arguments against a hard takeoff scenario - in which these processes of self-improvement in AI occur in a matter of hours or days - as I am employing against his proposed timescale: complexity must be managed and there are limits as to how fast this can happen. But artificial intelligence, or improved human intelligence, most likely through machine enhancement, is at the heart of the process. Intelligence can be thought of as the capacity for dealing with complexity; if we improve this capacity, then all the old limits we worked within can be pushed outwards. We don't need to search for keys to complexity if we can manage the complexity directly. Once the process of intelligence enhancement begins in earnest, then we can start to talk about compressing business cycles that existed due to the limits of present day human workers, individually and collectively.
Until we start pushing these limits, we're still stuck with the slow human organizational friction, limits on complexity management, and a limit on exponential growth. Couple this with slow progress towards both organizational efficiency and the development of general artificial intelligence, and this is why I believe that Kurzweil is optimistic by at least a decade or two.
