Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing Guetzli: A New Open Source JPEG Encoder (googleblog.com)
14 points by petters 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





How long until someone makes a front-end to this that lets you preview the image at different compression rates? Or does it exist already?

Also...

> Note: Guetzli uses a large amount of memory. You should provide 300MB of memory per 1MPix of the input image.

For web images that's probably not an issue but for photos that is beefy machine.

reply


As an aside: I love to see projects named after food in my mother tongue (guetzli is Swiss German for cookie). I guess this is a project somewhat based on the Zürich office of Googles.

Before this one we got brötli (small bread) and zöpfli (also a small bread, but a specific type), though both lost their umlauts in the transition to a software project

reply


I wonder how the quality compares with MozJPEG?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: