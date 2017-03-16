Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing Rust 1.16 (rust-lang.org)
126 points by steveklabnik 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Probably the most significant addition in this release is the cargo check subcommand, which does all the type/safety checking part of rustc, but skips the LLVM part of generating the actual binary.

If you just want to make sure you code compiles, this is the command for you.

There's also a bunch of API stablilizations around Strings, Vectors etc, complete changelog: https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/blob/master/RELEASES.md#ve...

Congratulations to everyone involved on the release!

reply


I might be a minority here, but can someone please update me on there state of Rust on iOS? I develop C++ cross platform iOS/Android apps and would love to use Rust if possible.

The last time I checked Rust didn't support .frameworks creation, didn't support Bitcode and calling the main thread from Rust wasn't easy.

I would love to hear if these issues have been resolved.

reply


> The last time I checked Rust didn't support .frameworks creation

From a purely "how do I get something I can link to" perspective, you can still build a cdylib and a header for it, Xcode will let you include the header in your Objective-C code or in the Swift bridging header, and then you can link to the cdylib and copy it into the "Frameworks" subdirectory in the bundle at build time. I've been doing that in an OS X app for several months and it works out very well.

> calling the main thread from Rust wasn't easy.

If you want to schedule code to run in the main queue/thread/runloop, that's an Apple-specific thing Rust wouldn't be aware of by default, but I did find a wrapper for libdispatch/GCD, and it seems to support calling things on the main queue which should do what you want.

https://crates.io/crates/dispatch

You can also have your app provide a C callback to the Rust code (even a Swift closure with captured variables, with some clever workarounds since you can't do that by default), and then in the callback you can schedule code to run on the main queue/thread if you want.

reply


Sorry for stealing the thread, on my case is Android/UWP.

Do you have any better approach to JNI calls other than Djinni, SafeJNI, SWIG, RPC-like with bulk of work on Java side?

reply


I haven't seen much on it. Doesn't mean solutions don't exist, but I regularly read updates on reddit and what people are working on, and I haven't seen much there. I feel like Swift is more likely to fill that role by coming to android.

reply


I imagine just like with Objective-C, it will only happen with forks of the NDK, as Google has always removed it from clang builds.

reply


I hadn't heard of the .frameworks or "calling the main thread" problems; do you know if there are issues open?

Bitcode is tough, see https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/issues/35968

In general, we'd love to get this into better shape, but need some help from people with the time and expertise to hack on it.

reply


I like rust a lot, but even hello world web apps compile (and recompile) so slowly. I barely get a single step down my to do list before recompiles take more than a second, and it makes it functionally unusable compared to other tools. I know this sounds silly, but it's true. I don't want the check, I want to see the webpage changed after my code changes. I keep hearing about incremental compiles but when I used nightly and tried turning it on, I guess it didn't work because compile times barely changed.

reply


Incremental compilation doesn't incrementally typecheck yet. A lot of time is spent in typechecking.

The feature is designed so that incremental typechecking can happen—it just doesn't yet.

reply


Incremental recompilation is still underway; expect some news on it reasonably soon. Even then, it's just the start, and there's more that we can do.

reply


I'm eagerly awaiting a release of RLS that is installable via rustup.

reply


It will probably end up being installed by `cargo install` anyway.

What I can't wait for is Tokio for Diesel and Rocket.

reply


Have you found any good tutorials for Rocket? The one on Rocket's website is detailed but doesn't go beyond an extremely basic website.

reply


The plan is for it to be a component in rustup, rather than through cargo install. It needs to be extremely tied to the exact rust version you're on.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: