Ask HN: Has perl been making programmers carefree? 1 point by karthik248 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Here's the story, I am a new perl programmer and happen to know a few experienced ones in person. I have observed that perl programmers are very carefree with environment setup, and very little cautious about the OS env. They keep saying, a code written in a one configuration of perl and packages should work in another configuration. As I happen to be a very cautious person, I find this mindset very uncomfortable. Am I the being overly cautious?







