Improve your revenue, create invoice and get paid – Pi.TEAM
pi.team
mailnike
7 minutes ago
mailnike
6 minutes ago
Hey guys, I am sharing my first SaaS accounting/invoicing software link
https://www.pi.team
. It is much simpler and faster to use than quickbooks or xero. Create invoices, and get paid online using your favorite payment gateway. Obviously it is a new product and not mature like them. However, created this MVP in 2 months :) considering the fact that started learning coding around 4 months back. Please check and provide your suggestions. Thanks.
