Recommendations for mobile phone (personal/family) privacy?

Can anyone recommend a service which helps to provide a fake mobile phone number? Much like people use nearly-disposable email addresses to sign up for online services as a privacy shield (and then forward all mail to their real, private email address)...I'd like to pay some platform to provision us 2 phone numbers (the same 2 phone numbers going forward) that my wife and I can use. My wife and I just get so many solicitor calls, its getting ridiculous. Now, I just tried Twilio...I have nothing against Twilio...But am not interested in getting too deep into coding up TwiML, etc. I have too many other coding projects, and just needed something simple to set up. Also, even though my experiment with Twilio has been very short-lived, I can see the costs piling up - not excessively bank-breaking costs, just annoying costs to justify simply providing a "privacy shield" for my wife and I. I have had a Google Voice number for years, but use that specifically for a side project. I really love the features that google voice brings - it does meet all my needs...awesome use-case/example: any caller not in my contacts/specified group gets forwarded automatically to voicemail...Really cool, and simple to setup. But with google, I really am trying to get as far away from their ecosystem as I can. For reasons of product/service longevity - as well as privacy - I'd rather not go the google voice route, at least not for my "main fake phone number". So...Can anyone recommend a service for a pair of "fake" mobile phone numbers? I'm not looking for a free service; I'm willing to pay a reasonable monthly cost. Or, are my only options pretty much Twilio or Google Voice???