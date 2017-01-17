Hacker News
Neufund raises €2M for its blockchain-based venture fund
techcrunch.com
10 points
by
ptrptr
1 hour ago
2 comments
favorite
valdiorn
27 minutes ago
yeah good luck collecting on your equity when the company you "invested" in gets sold. How will they guarantee that the stake I've bought in the company is declared a legally mine? Will this ownership stand in a court of law?
exposheet
12 minutes ago
You're right, maybe someone on HN can give us more info
