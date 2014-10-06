Police ask for whole city's Google searches, and a judge says yes

Police are not asking for the entire search history of everyone in the town, then combing through it to see what they've searched for. Rather, police are asking Google who, in a narrow amount of time, searched for the name of a relatively unknown person who had $28K stolen from him.
Is this really that different from police asking for security camera footage from a convenience store after a robbery? In either case, obviously innocent bystanders will be quickly eliminated from the list of possible suspects. Any remaining suspect(s) will still need to be (1) charged, (2) have a judge allow the evidence in court, and (3) convicted on the basis of evidence beyond reasonable doubt by a jury of their peers.
Unfortunately, I think obvious invasions of privacy (e.g., PRISM) have made folks very jumpy about any electronic evidence collection, which I don't think is warranted.
EDIT: Thanks to guelo for pointing out that this was an unsuccessful attempt at wire fraud, so the victim (fortunately) retained the $28K. I missed that previously.
The crux of the debate is whether Google is a quasi public place, like a convenience store, or something private, like your closet.
I think legally, Google is no different than any other business. Following the appropriate process, police can ask a convenience store to search their sales records to see who bought something on a particular date. They can ask a credit card company about someone's purchases on a particular date.
On the other hand, people disclose information to Google that they don't disclose to their convenience store clerk. That information is even more intimate than what people disclose to a credit card company. Someone's searches can reveal the deepest darkest things about them.
On the other other hand, Google as a service is not really one of trust. It's not like a bank that provides a safe deposit box and promises to not look inside (and is usually legally barred from doing so). Google rummages through your personal information for its own profit. Twenty years ago, if you had asked people: "If you had a service that data mined the information you gave it for advertising purposes, where potentially dozens of engineers and operators have access to that information--would you consider that a trusted and private system?" They would have said "no."
I think the problem is a little worse. Most people don't think about it in the first place, so the reason this question becomes interesting is that for most people it's a question they never asked themselves.
The answer is clear and obvious already based on the current legal framework, but it's news- and ask-worthy because for many people it's the first exposure to it.
So say they get 1 name, and that name happens to be you. I'm sure you had a perfectly good reason to google that name, no matter how obscure it was, and it happens to be a day and a bit before the money was taken.
No matter how you spin it, you will look suspicious. Maybe you'll even admit to doing it when you didn't, maybe you'll be offered a plea if you confess.
Case closed, crime solved, right?
Or rather not, because it is you and you'd never do such a thing?
A similar thing happened here in NL. A number of burglaries in a region that was only accessible via a single bridge, and that bridge had a camera on it.
Correlate the license plates crossing the bridge with the nights of the burglaries and only one car was left.
So that had to be the person that did it. Which, in fact it was! Still, the judge threw out the evidence because it was gathered without specific intent to confirm, not discover that such a person existed, and in theory anybody that crossed that bridge suddenly became a suspect in the case until they could be ruled out.
So +1 for clever thingking, -100 for botching a case where there might have been a legitimate way of obtaining this information.
Total surveillance means very little crime, but as a society we should push back against that because it also means that we are enabling an element of government that already has a lot of power over our lives.
It's worth the occasional $28K loss (presumably to insurance companies) in order to safeguard the rights of the rest of us.
Oh, and that's besides the potential for a Joe Job, where you would go to someone else's computer that you access in a coffee shop or some other place where you can get momentary access to someone's computer (co worker, whatever) and then google the name of the person you intend to hit causing them loss of their job and potentially much more.
This is just wrong, on many levels.
I agree that privacy is more important than security but I think you are going a little too far with this comment. Sure, the police should be careful with this evidence and it doesn't prove any wrongdoing but I don't see how it's unreasonable for police to ask who searched for a specific term at a specific time in a specific place.
The police are not your friend. In pursuit of the $28k, which I'd hate to have stolen from me, they will callously and casually wreck the lives of anybody this search turns up, especially for any poor, or "immigrant looking" people.
Recovering drug addict who's just gotten their life back on track after coming out of prison who's managed to get a stable job, who happened to Google the name of some guy a passenger told him a story about while driving for Uber (in the evenings to make some money on the side)?
Yeah he's fucked, despite doing literally nothing wrong here.
Call me "jumpy" all you want, that's not at all far fetched.
By doing a google search you're explicitly asking a third party to bring you something.
Which they actually do.
And nobody freaks out about it.
Whereas a Google search is entirely circumstancial. Now ideally our justice system would work as you describe, but there's still a risk of an innocent person being charged.
It was attempted bank fraud, they did not succeed.
In this case, a third party would be provided evidence.
It's a pretty common thing for a completely unrelated store's surveillance cameras to have footage of a robbery of another store. That's why police ask every store in the area when one is robbed.
Yes it is different, what I do in the privacy of my own home is not comparable to a security camera in a public place or a security camera in a grocery store. In the latter I do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy as I am in a public space.
>"In either case, obviously innocent bystanders will be quickly eliminated from the list of possible suspects."
How do you know this? What if during such a dragnet they see something completely unrelated that they find "interesting"?
Also the granularity of GEO-IP information is notoriously unreliable, I don't believe you could limit the scope of a such a request to a particular suburb as the article mentions.
That's the point of disagreement.
https://tonywebster.com/2017/03/minnesota-search-warrant-any...
Google isn't the only search engine on the internet, but the police claim they were unable to find the information in Yahoo or Bing results. They suspect it must have come from a Google search, because that's where they were able to find the same information. The judge felt this provided probable cause to permit the search on Google.
This article is bad. It appears to be written by a layperson who doesn't understand law or how the internet works. And it pours on the hyperbole to excite emotions.
Fake news.
People are starting to wake up to the implications of a world without privacy. I carry around Snowden's quote on my phone and repeat it verbatim when people say they have nothing to hide:
"Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say".
Do not be discouraged. Just keep educating people one-by-one and we will win this fight. We have to, otherwise our ancestors who fought and died for freedom and liberty will have done so in vain.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/03/gop-senators-new...
no one is safe if this bill passes.
in that sense I don't know (and don't care to learn) the details and whether in the end of the day Yahoo gets a copy of every-thing searched on DDG with the extra info (IP, MAC, browser fingerprint, etc.)
as for the "one at a time" I am totally wih you on this but I think it's a losing war.. WAY TOO many people don't see past their screen into what happens on the bits&bytes exiting their phones/laptops
Still, it's important to note DDG runs on AWS, so Amazon still has access to the entire underlying infrastructure. If served an NSL, Amazon could track all traffic going to/from DDG. In theory, they could also grab the SSL certs from those servers and decrypt SSL traffic as well.
They did not ask for "whole city's Google searches", they asked for the identity of the "person who searched for a specific search string", which is not the same thing!
Suggested new title: "Edina police ask for identity of person who searched for specific name, and a judge says yes"
Another way to think about this is: when (not if, but when) Google gives a government information in some time in the future, would that change your behavior now?
Substitute Google for any sort of dating website, and it's clear that such a website would have a tonne of data it needs as part of its day-to-day operation that the police should never have access to at such a wide scale.
Context is everything.
But that's a result of the evaluation of prospects at trial, so the protections that apply at trial directly influence that.
> Plus the president can lock up enemy combatants without trial.
Such detentions of alleged enemy combatants can be (and have been) challenged in court as well.
My Gmail box is for mailing lists, and putting up on things like my HN profile, for random people to get in contact. Personal correspondence goes to an address on a host I control.
1) Google will query some internal search logs
2) Google will query a bundle of search histories which we see at "My Activity" page
Edit: I find it rather amusing that the cops found the image used in the fake passport on google images, but decided to request google searches for the name instead of access logs for the image on the actual server.
Title:
> Police ask for whole city's Google searches, and a judge says yes
Implying searches not related to the case are included.
Article:
> In specific, police want to know who has searched for a particular name used as part of that fraud.
The inside joke about Edina is that it stands for "Every Day I Need Attention"; it's mostly old money, old-ways of doing things. For example: Up until a few years ago, they outlawed happy hour (as a state, we recently approved liquor sales on Sunday; odd, I know) and no, I'm not kidding.
Having said, this doesn't surprise me at all. Not that a judge approved it, but that Edina of all places requested it.
However, this is fear-mongering, slippery-slope-fallacy-ridden sensationalism. They targeted a specific name. The judge isn't going much further than that.
I get it - the police are potentially violating innocent peoples' privacy.
But for some reason, what this judge did doesn't overly bother this Google-hater / privacy defender. Maybe it's because the article is written for the National Inquirer.
And now for a more amusing take on the matter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUIcCyPOA30
I recommend duckduckgo.com for those bothered by this: "We don’t store your personal information. Ever. Our privacy policy is simple: we don’t collect or share any of your personal information."
The cops were not granted an entire raw database of all google searches by person. Instead, they were granted "'any/all user or subscriber information' of anyone in Edina who'd looked up that name between December 1, 2016, and January 7" which is IMHO a much less serious breach of privacy.
You could retort that collecting these users' "name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), dates of birth, social security numbers, email addresses, payment information, account information, IP addresses, and MAC addresses" is a serious breach of privacy, but I believe those are all available to law enforcement (save the internet-specific info).
For some reason there is this belief that anything you do electronically should be immune to warrants, and warrants should only apply to physical documents.
Just read the comments and see, it's really astonishing.
It was the same thing with that phone the FBI was hacking, [some] people had a deep-seated belief that because it was encrypted the FBI should not be permitted to hack it!
(Some people had other issues with it, but they were a minority - most simply felt the FBI should not be allowed to try to hack a phone.)
Yeah, they are doing this for a loss of... $0.
Can you clarify what you mean by "all this"? Because as far as I can tell all they are asking for is the identity of the person who searched for a specific word.
That's hardly an invasion of privacy.
But what harm has been, or might reliably, be done with this info?
It's not about this case, it's about the precedent.
The fight is about privacy...at all...online. Google needs to fight this for everyone because if they lose we all lose.
Not saying the slippery slope argument is invalid, but the use of Minority Report is better kept to arguments where the intent is to use "big data" to predict and prevent crimes - not for when crimes have been committed and the intent is to figure out who did it.
Big data is such an incredible tool for crime prevention. Minority Report is not a dystopian vision: it's a blueprint for a more just society.
If every "private" email, video conference and search is available for inspection and cross reference, we can end anti-social behaviour as we know it and achieve the kind of peace and harmony that only come from full accountability.
Crime thrives in dark corners. A surveillance society is a searing searchlight to expose and eradicate the the rot.
The question is: what comes next? If you bought a pressure cooker on Amazon a month before the Boston bombing, do police get to know about it?"
Absolutely. That is valuable information for an investigate. That doesn't mean everyone who bought a pressure cooked should be locked up, but that information can be used in conjunction with other information to narrow down a list of suspects. Legitimate buyers have nothing to fear and terrorists get caught.
Yeah arresting people for crimes they have yet to commit doesn't sound more just to me.
> Crime thrives in dark corners. A surveillance society is a searing searchlight to expose and eradicate the the rot.
Crime thrives when people have no other options. Providing economic opportunities for everyone reduces crime far more than mass surveillance ever will.
Beyond that, if we really did want to make wide spread data collection a part of society it should be a constitutional change in the US at least. The 4th amendment protects against unreasonable searches. Proposing that everyone gets searched all the time is just a way for the government to weasel their way around that restriction. Doing so just degrades the rule of law which has a host of problems.
The only way I could possibly see being ok with everyones information being available all the time is if warrants were for specific information, for example looking for people who bought pressure cookers before the boston bombing, and any evidence found in this dragnet that pointed to other crimes could _never_ be used in any other case. That would at least prevent fishing expeditions from the government
Which authorities? Just because you are comfortable with the authorities there where you are or the authorities you have today, doesn't mean you should be comfortable with the authorities here or the authorities you may have tomorrow
> we can end anti-social behaviour as we know it and achieve the kind of peace and harmony that only come from full accountability
Who is we? Who is going to read, interpret and correctly act on this information? Only a total boot heal would write something like this. Your faith in authority is misplaced.
You know what else thrives in dark corners? Dissent. A searchlight can wilt a flower just as much as it can expose rot
> Legitimate buyers have nothing to fear and terrorists get caught
There are exactly two people that want to blow up a marathon with a pressure cooker bomb. Two. The planet was only able to produce 22 people who want to fly planes into buildings in over 80 years of commercial aviation. Even then, that was only possible because of an anomaly of state sponsorship. Terrorism is such a tiny problem as to not even deserve mention.
- Edward Snowden
