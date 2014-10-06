Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Police ask for whole city's Google searches, and a judge says yes (citypages.com)
194 points by johns 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 92 comments | favorite





I'm trying to see what the big deal is here (relax, I'll explain).

Police are not asking for the entire search history of everyone in the town, then combing through it to see what they've searched for. Rather, police are asking Google who, in a narrow amount of time, searched for the name of a relatively unknown person who had $28K stolen from him.

Is this really that different from police asking for security camera footage from a convenience store after a robbery? In either case, obviously innocent bystanders will be quickly eliminated from the list of possible suspects. Any remaining suspect(s) will still need to be (1) charged, (2) have a judge allow the evidence in court, and (3) convicted on the basis of evidence beyond reasonable doubt by a jury of their peers.

Unfortunately, I think obvious invasions of privacy (e.g., PRISM) have made folks very jumpy about any electronic evidence collection, which I don't think is warranted.

EDIT: Thanks to guelo for pointing out that this was an unsuccessful attempt at wire fraud, so the victim (fortunately) retained the $28K. I missed that previously.

> Is this really that different from police asking for security camera footage from a convenience store after a robbery.

The crux of the debate is whether Google is a quasi public place, like a convenience store, or something private, like your closet.

I think legally, Google is no different than any other business. Following the appropriate process, police can ask a convenience store to search their sales records to see who bought something on a particular date. They can ask a credit card company about someone's purchases on a particular date.

On the other hand, people disclose information to Google that they don't disclose to their convenience store clerk. That information is even more intimate than what people disclose to a credit card company. Someone's searches can reveal the deepest darkest things about them.

On the other other hand, Google as a service is not really one of trust. It's not like a bank that provides a safe deposit box and promises to not look inside (and is usually legally barred from doing so). Google rummages through your personal information for its own profit. Twenty years ago, if you had asked people: "If you had a service that data mined the information you gave it for advertising purposes, where potentially dozens of engineers and operators have access to that information--would you consider that a trusted and private system?" They would have said "no."

This seems a bit different though, the police are asking Google for a list of people who searched for a specific term, they aren't asking for the entire search history of those people. In that way I think the potential for revealing personal secrets is much more limited than it appears in the headline.

> People might think of it as a trusted, private service

I think the problem is a little worse. Most people don't think about it in the first place, so the reason this question becomes interesting is that for most people it's a question they never asked themselves.

The answer is clear and obvious already based on the current legal framework, but it's news- and ask-worthy because for many people it's the first exposure to it.

This is exactly what is wrong with dragnet surveillance.

So say they get 1 name, and that name happens to be you. I'm sure you had a perfectly good reason to google that name, no matter how obscure it was, and it happens to be a day and a bit before the money was taken.

No matter how you spin it, you will look suspicious. Maybe you'll even admit to doing it when you didn't, maybe you'll be offered a plea if you confess.

Case closed, crime solved, right?

Or rather not, because it is you and you'd never do such a thing?

A similar thing happened here in NL. A number of burglaries in a region that was only accessible via a single bridge, and that bridge had a camera on it.

Correlate the license plates crossing the bridge with the nights of the burglaries and only one car was left.

So that had to be the person that did it. Which, in fact it was! Still, the judge threw out the evidence because it was gathered without specific intent to confirm, not discover that such a person existed, and in theory anybody that crossed that bridge suddenly became a suspect in the case until they could be ruled out.

So +1 for clever thingking, -100 for botching a case where there might have been a legitimate way of obtaining this information.

Total surveillance means very little crime, but as a society we should push back against that because it also means that we are enabling an element of government that already has a lot of power over our lives.

It's worth the occasional $28K loss (presumably to insurance companies) in order to safeguard the rights of the rest of us.

Oh, and that's besides the potential for a Joe Job, where you would go to someone else's computer that you access in a coffee shop or some other place where you can get momentary access to someone's computer (co worker, whatever) and then google the name of the person you intend to hit causing them loss of their job and potentially much more.

This is just wrong, on many levels.

You're making a lot of assumptions here though. Is wire fraud just an unsolvable crime? Is all crime on the internet unsolvable because the police cannot gather any evidence at all?

I agree that privacy is more important than security but I think you are going a little too far with this comment. Sure, the police should be careful with this evidence and it doesn't prove any wrongdoing but I don't see how it's unreasonable for police to ask who searched for a specific term at a specific time in a specific place.

Is the water getting warm in here or is it just me? -Mr Frog

The police are not your friend. In pursuit of the $28k, which I'd hate to have stolen from me, they will callously and casually wreck the lives of anybody this search turns up, especially for any poor, or "immigrant looking" people.

Recovering drug addict who's just gotten their life back on track after coming out of prison who's managed to get a stable job, who happened to Google the name of some guy a passenger told him a story about while driving for Uber (in the evenings to make some money on the side)?

Yeah he's fucked, despite doing literally nothing wrong here.

Call me "jumpy" all you want, that's not at all far fetched.

A better analogy will be someone trying to rob a bank with a grey hoody and the police reviewing tapes of people closets to see everyone who bought a grey hoody.

Not even, the correct analogy would be to view all the CCTV cameras in the city, no matter who owned them, on that day to see who was wearing a particular shade of grey hoody.

Sure, if you admit that every closet in the city has a CCTV camera, you analogy is perfectly valid.

Why would the cameras have to be in closets? If the hoodie is in your closet then you aren't wearing it so it means nothing. If you are seen wearing the same clothes as a suspect in a crime in a nearby location at the same time then I think that's a reasonable way to narrow down a list of suspects.

Most people's closets don't fetch their contents from a place outside the people's house.

By doing a google search you're explicitly asking a third party to bring you something.

No. A better analogy would be someone trying to rob a bank wearing a George grey hoody and the cops asking Walmart for records on who bought grey hoodies in that style.

Which they actually do.

And nobody freaks out about it.

I'm not sure why you're looking in the proverbial closets – aren't you rather looking at all the tapes maintained in stores to see who bought a grey hoody?

That's a compelling argument, do you think a Google search for a person's name (or maybe any term) is similar to calling a phone number? If the police asked the phone company for the name of everyone who called (555) 867-5309 on a given date or time I don't think that sounds unreasonable.

You make a compelling point, but the convenience store analogy is slightly different in that the footage is likely direct evidence of a crime, making it easy to identify the culprit.

Whereas a Google search is entirely circumstancial. Now ideally our justice system would work as you describe, but there's still a risk of an innocent person being charged.

> who had $28K stolen from him

It was attempted bank fraud, they did not succeed.

In public I have no reasonable expectation of privacy, I know that as a citizen and (reluctantly) accept that. Expectations are different on the Internet.

Yes it is different, because in the convenience store case, the offended party is supplying evidence it collected itself.

In this case, a third party would be provided evidence.

>In this case, a third party would be provided evidence.

It's a pretty common thing for a completely unrelated store's surveillance cameras to have footage of a robbery of another store. That's why police ask every store in the area when one is robbed.

reply


reply


Depends on jurisdiction, but I think over here, the store owners give it routinely, firstly because it is in their best interests (to catch criminals in the area) and secondly, because if they wouldn't, a judge would anyway give the order.

"a judge says yes" is right there in the title on HN.

>"Is this really that different from police asking for security camera footage from a convenience store after a robbery?"

Yes it is different, what I do in the privacy of my own home is not comparable to a security camera in a public place or a security camera in a grocery store. In the latter I do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy as I am in a public space.

>"In either case, obviously innocent bystanders will be quickly eliminated from the list of possible suspects."

How do you know this? What if during such a dragnet they see something completely unrelated that they find "interesting"?

Also the granularity of GEO-IP information is notoriously unreliable, I don't believe you could limit the scope of a such a request to a particular suburb as the article mentions.

> which I don't think is warranted

That's the point of disagreement.

Thank you for this very good tl;dr.

The police aren't asking for a city's searches. They're asking for anyone, anywhere, who searched Google for 'Douglas ? ?' in a 5 week period. The article this one links to explains this much better.

https://tonywebster.com/2017/03/minnesota-search-warrant-any...

Google isn't the only search engine on the internet, but the police claim they were unable to find the information in Yahoo or Bing results. They suspect it must have come from a Google search, because that's where they were able to find the same information. The judge felt this provided probable cause to permit the search on Google.

This article is bad. It appears to be written by a layperson who doesn't understand law or how the internet works. And it pours on the hyperbole to excite emotions.

Fake news.

Which is why I use ddg.gg (DuckDuckGo). They don't track you.

People are starting to wake up to the implications of a world without privacy. I carry around Snowden's quote on my phone and repeat it verbatim when people say they have nothing to hide:

"Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say".

Do not be discouraged. Just keep educating people one-by-one and we will win this fight. We have to, otherwise our ancestors who fought and died for freedom and liberty will have done so in vain.

I know everyone wants to hate on google, but I think we should be more worried about our government and ISP's

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/03/gop-senators-new...

no one is safe if this bill passes.

That bill opens up to ISP's what website's ( like google ) hav e been doing for years. If no one is safe because of that bill, then no one is safe already. VPN'ing around your ISP is about the same level of difficulty as setting your default search engine to not be google.

google doesn't sell or share your personal information to anyone. Its a huge distinction.

reply


reply


Seems like we ought to be worried about both.

true, but with google you have a choice. ISP's are generally granted monopolies and most people don't have a choice. Google only hands over data when mandated by courts or government. ISP's are looking to actively share and sell your information.

I am one of those who also like/use DDG. My only fear is "collaboration with Yahoo to enhance blah blah.."

in that sense I don't know (and don't care to learn) the details and whether in the end of the day Yahoo gets a copy of every-thing searched on DDG with the extra info (IP, MAC, browser fingerprint, etc.)

as for the "one at a time" I am totally wih you on this but I think it's a losing war.. WAY TOO many people don't see past their screen into what happens on the bits&bytes exiting their phones/laptops

They claim they don't track you. I use DDG for at least 1/3 of my searches (and have to add !g to the rest because I don't get the results I need).

Still, it's important to note DDG runs on AWS, so Amazon still has access to the entire underlying infrastructure. If served an NSL, Amazon could track all traffic going to/from DDG. In theory, they could also grab the SSL certs from those servers and decrypt SSL traffic as well.

I wonder how many ddg users have switched their mobile's default search to it as well... It doesn't seem like many.

I either use DuckDuckGo or if it doesn't return relevant results, I use Google in private mode. Private mode obviously doesn't help much (they can easily connect me to my Google Account), but Google does have the years of development behind it.

Unfortunately there are people who don't really care for free speech either. Our president is foremost among them.

The potus revels in his 1st amendment rights. Not sure what you're getting at.

His. No one else's. Have you been living under a rock?

This title is click-bait.

They did not ask for "whole city's Google searches", they asked for the identity of the "person who searched for a specific search string", which is not the same thing!

Suggested new title: "Edina police ask for identity of person who searched for specific name, and a judge says yes"

Technically they ask for ALL the identities that searched for that name.

Curious: if anyone thinks it is bad for Google to give the police information, do you think it's bad for Google to have the information in the first place?

Another way to think about this is: when (not if, but when) Google gives a government information in some time in the future, would that change your behavior now?

I'm not 100% sure about this particular instance, but, in general, it's fine for companies to have information that's not fine for the police to ask for.

Substitute Google for any sort of dating website, and it's clear that such a website would have a tonne of data it needs as part of its day-to-day operation that the police should never have access to at such a wide scale.

The problem with Google and Facebook is they lack context. Let's say you doing a search for school on Islamic State. How do they know the difference between you and a member of this terrorist organization?

Context is everything.

Isn't that exactly what the court system is for? I've never heard of anyone being charged with terrorism merely for googling IS, and I suspect any judge would throw out a case like that in a heartbeat.

The vast majority of prosecutions never go to trial. Plus the president can lock up enemy combatants without trial.

> The vast majority of prosecutions never go to trial.

But that's a result of the evaluation of prospects at trial, so the protections that apply at trial directly influence that.

> Plus the president can lock up enemy combatants without trial.

Such detentions of alleged enemy combatants can be (and have been) challenged in court as well.

It already has. I use DDG, and have for years.

My Gmail box is for mailing lists, and putting up on things like my HN profile, for random people to get in contact. Personal correspondence goes to an address on a host I control.

It can be disabled so it's no problem.

I wonder which is the case here:

1) Google will query some internal search logs

2) Google will query a bundle of search histories which we see at "My Activity" page

Here is the original source with more info on the actual crime they are investigating and the reason they are targeting Google.

https://tonywebster.com/2017/03/minnesota-search-warrant-any...

Edit: I find it rather amusing that the cops found the image used in the fake passport on google images, but decided to request google searches for the name instead of access logs for the image on the actual server.

Unvoted and flagged as misleading:

Title:

> Police ask for whole city's Google searches, and a judge says yes

Implying searches not related to the case are included.

Article:

> In specific, police want to know who has searched for a particular name used as part of that fraud.

I'm not sure living in the future is worth this.

Minnesotan here:

The inside joke about Edina is that it stands for "Every Day I Need Attention"; it's mostly old money, old-ways of doing things. For example: Up until a few years ago, they outlawed happy hour (as a state, we recently approved liquor sales on Sunday; odd, I know) and no, I'm not kidding.

Having said, this doesn't surprise me at all. Not that a judge approved it, but that Edina of all places requested it.

Illinois banned happy hour until a couple years ago, and Massachusetts still does.

If Google gives that information, I will stop using it right away

Well, one would think that they'd have been bright enough to use StartPage/DuckDuckGo, a VPN, Tor, or some combination of them.

I wonder what principles a judge in the U.S. justice system? Is it only constitution? Can people somehow adjust what makes a judge? (speaking of competency in privacy matters)

It depends on the state. In Minnesota, judges are elected in nonpartisan elections, so people can adjust their qualifications every 6 years.

I totally agree with switching to DDG and ceasing all Google activity.

However, this is fear-mongering, slippery-slope-fallacy-ridden sensationalism. They targeted a specific name. The judge isn't going much further than that.

I get it - the police are potentially violating innocent peoples' privacy.

But for some reason, what this judge did doesn't overly bother this Google-hater / privacy defender. Maybe it's because the article is written for the National Inquirer.

Good motivation to continue security work

It does not mention what Google's response was, or if they have complied with the order.

The end-game of Google (and Facebook, etc.) is to feed on everything everything you think, do, and say so they can predict and influence your beliefs and what you purchase. Of course, law enforcement wants a piece of the cake as well to be able to control and predict the behavior of the population. Break free from the hive mind. Disconnect yourself from the spying apparatus.

And now for a more amusing take on the matter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUIcCyPOA30

The best solution for avoiding government surveillance overreach continues to be for nobody to store the data. A service provider can't be forced to disclose information it doesn't have.

I recommend duckduckgo.com for those bothered by this: "We don’t store your personal information. Ever. Our privacy policy is simple: we don’t collect or share any of your personal information."

If I understood the article correctly, the title is misleading.

The cops were not granted an entire raw database of all google searches by person. Instead, they were granted "'any/all user or subscriber information' of anyone in Edina who'd looked up that name between December 1, 2016, and January 7" which is IMHO a much less serious breach of privacy.

You could retort that collecting these users' "name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), dates of birth, social security numbers, email addresses, payment information, account information, IP addresses, and MAC addresses" is a serious breach of privacy, but I believe those are all available to law enforcement (save the internet-specific info).

You are quite right, and it's a shame people are downmodding you.

For some reason there is this belief that anything you do electronically should be immune to warrants, and warrants should only apply to physical documents.

Just read the comments and see, it's really astonishing.

It was the same thing with that phone the FBI was hacking, [some] people had a deep-seated belief that because it was encrypted the FBI should not be permitted to hack it!

(Some people had other issues with it, but they were a minority - most simply felt the FBI should not be allowed to try to hack a phone.)

If a bike was stolen from a street, the police do not have the right to enter and search every home on that street to see if you committed the crime. We already have the legal framework for these kinds of questions in meatspace. The courts are treating it differently because its on a computer, the same way companies are getting patents for unpatentable processes as long as they do it on the internet

That is still really quite bad though. And all of this privacy invasion just for a wire fraud case?

Failed wire fraud.

Yeah, they are doing this for a loss of... $0.

Principle is more important than money.

> And all of this privacy invasion

Can you clarify what you mean by "all this"? Because as far as I can tell all they are asking for is the identity of the person who searched for a specific word.

That's hardly an invasion of privacy.

Google uses this stuff to advertise for toys etc. Using it to catch a fraudster is more important than that.

Unless you are prosecuted by accident, news papers write about you and charges are dropped. You apply for a job, someone googles you and reply with "Thank you for your time. Unfortunately..."

Do the ends really justify the means in this case? I don't think so, personally

google uses it for advertising but doesn't hand it over to any one particular person or company.

Google didn't murder a hundred million of its own users in the last century alone. It took police and government forces to do that.

The few people who searched for douglas would be inconvenienced slightly, sure.

But what harm has been, or might reliably, be done with this info?

Because innocent people getting swept up by the legal system is potentially disastrous for those people, particularly if they are people of color. Take the Kalief Browder case as an example: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2014/10/06/before-the-law

Apart from gigantig societal issues around chilling effects and free speech related issues. Whenever you cast a wide net you must either do significant statistical modelling or disqualify the actual results of the warrant from being considered as evidence. Ie you can not both use the results to filter the suspects _and_ use it as evidence without knowing exactly what you are doing from a statistical point of view. As badly understood statistics generally are, the required level of rigor is unlikely to be achieved.

For real?

It's not about this case, it's about the precedent.

The fight is about privacy...at all...online. Google needs to fight this for everyone because if they lose we all lose.

It sets an interesting precedent for more broad fishing expeditions. Slippery slope and that sort of thing. Have you watched the film Minority Report?

Have you? The concept was "pre-crime" which is stopping crimes before they happened - not investigating crimes that have already conclusively been committed. Additionally, upon finding the system in use was faulty it was dismantled and everyone affected by it given a pardon.

Not saying the slippery slope argument is invalid, but the use of Minority Report is better kept to arguments where the intent is to use "big data" to predict and prevent crimes - not for when crimes have been committed and the intent is to figure out who did it.


I think we need to get over the idea of privacy. It's not technologically, politically or legally feasible to expect that anything you do on the internet can or should be kept from the authorities.

Big data is such an incredible tool for crime prevention. Minority Report is not a dystopian vision: it's a blueprint for a more just society.

If every "private" email, video conference and search is available for inspection and cross reference, we can end anti-social behaviour as we know it and achieve the kind of peace and harmony that only come from full accountability.

Crime thrives in dark corners. A surveillance society is a searing searchlight to expose and eradicate the the rot.

The question is: what comes next? If you bought a pressure cooker on Amazon a month before the Boston bombing, do police get to know about it?"

Absolutely. That is valuable information for an investigate. That doesn't mean everyone who bought a pressure cooked should be locked up, but that information can be used in conjunction with other information to narrow down a list of suspects. Legitimate buyers have nothing to fear and terrorists get caught.

> Minority Report is not a dystopian vision: it's a blueprint for a more just society.

Yeah arresting people for crimes they have yet to commit doesn't sound more just to me.

> Crime thrives in dark corners. A surveillance society is a searing searchlight to expose and eradicate the the rot.

Crime thrives when people have no other options. Providing economic opportunities for everyone reduces crime far more than mass surveillance ever will.

Is this missing a /s? If every single piece of data related to you is stored and accessible by the government then it only takes a change in the political winds to turn you from a model citizen to an enemy of the state. You even reference Minority Report where half of the movie was the main character being framed for a crime.

Beyond that, if we really did want to make wide spread data collection a part of society it should be a constitutional change in the US at least. The 4th amendment protects against unreasonable searches. Proposing that everyone gets searched all the time is just a way for the government to weasel their way around that restriction. Doing so just degrades the rule of law which has a host of problems.

The only way I could possibly see being ok with everyones information being available all the time is if warrants were for specific information, for example looking for people who bought pressure cookers before the boston bombing, and any evidence found in this dragnet that pointed to other crimes could _never_ be used in any other case. That would at least prevent fishing expeditions from the government

> It's not technologically, politically or legally feasible to expect that anything you do on the internet can or should be kept from the authorities

Which authorities? Just because you are comfortable with the authorities there where you are or the authorities you have today, doesn't mean you should be comfortable with the authorities here or the authorities you may have tomorrow

> we can end anti-social behaviour as we know it and achieve the kind of peace and harmony that only come from full accountability

Who is we? Who is going to read, interpret and correctly act on this information? Only a total boot heal would write something like this. Your faith in authority is misplaced.

> Crime thrives in dark corners. A surveillance society is a searing searchlight to expose and eradicate the the rot.

You know what else thrives in dark corners? Dissent. A searchlight can wilt a flower just as much as it can expose rot

> Legitimate buyers have nothing to fear and terrorists get caught

There are exactly two people that want to blow up a marathon with a pressure cooker bomb. Two. The planet was only able to produce 22 people who want to fly planes into buildings in over 80 years of commercial aviation. Even then, that was only possible because of an anomaly of state sponsorship. Terrorism is such a tiny problem as to not even deserve mention.

"Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say."

- Edward Snowden

Sorry, it's early in the morning and my sarcasm detector isn't working properly yet. Are you being serious?

Either a troll or a shill.

The problem is how "the rot" is defined. And having an exhaustive database or algorithm that can quickly eliminate whatever "rot" the system has defined is what makes Minority Report dystopian.

