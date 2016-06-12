Hacker News
H1-B Visa Abuses Harm American Workers
2 points
by
davidf18
19 minutes ago
DarkKomunalec
3 minutes ago
But I thought your country owes you nothing, and isn't supposed to protect you from foreign competition. Why should the US help you, just because by mere chance you were born there? It could just as well help someone from India or Bangladesh. /s
davidf18
17 minutes ago
Another important article pointed to by this Editorial:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/12/us/laid-off-americans-req...
