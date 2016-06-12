Hacker News
H1-B Visa Abuses Harm American Workers
nytimes.com
davidf18
10 minutes ago
davidf18
9 minutes ago
Another important article pointed to by this Editorial:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/12/us/laid-off-americans-req...
