General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics are two astonishingly successful theories. They don't really have any massive gaps waiting to be filled. The belief that there must be a way to unify them always seems to me to stem from the human desire for tidiness, not any sound epistemological reasoning about how physical laws behave.
We want the theories to be unifiable because we're human. Sadly the universe doesn't much seem to care what we want.
I think it is an over-simplification.
