A Brief History of the Grand Unified Theory of Physics (nautil.us)
32 points by pmcpinto 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Something I always felt 20 years ago when doing my physics degree, and now 20 years later when no measurable progress has been made down the road of unification feels even more appropriate:

General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics are two astonishingly successful theories. They don't really have any massive gaps waiting to be filled. The belief that there must be a way to unify them always seems to me to stem from the human desire for tidiness, not any sound epistemological reasoning about how physical laws behave.

We want the theories to be unifiable because we're human. Sadly the universe doesn't much seem to care what we want.

Well, maybe they don't need to be unifiable - but GR and the standard model are outright contradictory! We live in one universe, so there must be one true story about how it is.

> We live in one universe

I think it is an over-simplification.

