Obviously schools already try to curtail cheating, it's not useful to just say "be more vigilant instead". This is a clever way to identify cheats from an unexpected angle; and obviously if they're cheating on one section of the test, they're likely to be cheating on others.
Punishment for cheating also presumes the validity of 20th century-style academic testing, which is debatable.
What is the purpose? To ensure I'm qualified for a job? A job where I am free to look up words in a dictionary whenever I want?
I'd also add this: The internet is developing quickly into a literal extension of the human mind. I don't think it will be all that long before we're connected much more intimately to the internet than we are right now with just our eyeballs and fingertips. And that means we need to reevaluate what it means to learn information versus to find information.
Just because the rules are different for different exams doesn't make cheating fluid.
These are students sneaking cell phones into an exam, and going out of their way to surreptitiously look up answers with them. There's no moral ambiguity here.
No it doesn't.
These are primary school-children. There's nothing wrong with asking them to learn basic skills like literacy or numeracy (or, say, basic integrity) even if they're disconnected from "jobs".
Sure, and there will be tests for that set of skills where accessing the internet during the exam won't be considered cheating. But in this situation it is.
At minimum they want you to be able to articulate a phrase and mostly to understand one and, who knows, maybe to have you try to make sure that you'll be able get critical thinking and hopefully not be a little manipulated, cheating prick that will vote an incompetent as a president just to prove a point to an unknown "enemy".
The purpose of the exam is to show that you have a vocabulary, and you can understand and answer some questions about a text you're seeing for the first time.
This is important for a lot of jobs, and it isn't something you can google. Sure, you can google individual words, that is less useful if you're the one writing.
That backfired immediately, when one of the words being searched wasn't actually part of the alleged cheating.
They are literally changing the definition of words (albeit momentarily) to try to identify cheating. This is likely a private institution administering the test and a government dictionary. Even if both were governmental (dictionary and test), it still seems silly to do this, as opposed to trying to catch the cheaters.
The dictionary website is private, but very well known.
As it's a mock exam, nobody will get into trouble for it. But, if nothing else, it should make the students think twice before trying to cheat on the next exam.
So it would only be unethical if they were being paid? I'm not sure what the distinction is.
But yeah, it is somewhat morally hazy in this instance, I agree.
Imagine if a math site temporarily said "2 + 2 = 5" in order to catch cheaters on a math test. You've caught some cheaters, but then some of them will continue thinking that 2 + 2 really is 5.
There must be better ways to do this.
It was more of an experiment/eye opener from the team of volunteers behind the online dictionary project.
That doesn't seem like it will provide enough evidence to actually "catch" a cheater.
Also, story seems made up.
First, the words "Everywhere, [to] spot" seem too simple to need to be researched - are these words so uncommon in Romanian that students need to look them up?
Second, they impacted ALL users to their site, merely because they saw an increase in use that coincided with the test? Did they even check their website logs to see where the source IPs were geo-located? They laugh off the impact caused to a blogger's readers with their replacement of "treachery"'s meaning.
The poem is at least 70 years old.
The article suggests you could likely count the number of innocent users affected on fingers & toes?
> The DEX editors assumed it was and changed its definition, but later discovered that it had been used by a well-known Romanian author in a blog post that morning, something they call an "unfortunate coincidence".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fictitious_entry
It says it's for Romanian students and is in the Romanian language, so it doesn't look like it's a foreign language to them but their native language.
It's probably closer to something like "ubiquitous", which would be a reasonable entry in a vocabulary exam.
For example, a similar article translated to Romanian might claim English-language students were tested on knowing a word for "rural" (simplified translation) but the exam actually used "bucolic" (a word which I know has been part of the GRE vocabulary in the past).
I'm all for punishing cheaters, but this measure has just too much collateral damage. Legitimate dictionary users are being mislead. It's a bad idea, and it would shatter my trust in any dictionary.
Where exactly is that point? I don't know.
Finally, I think it's useful to point out that this was just the team of volunteers behind the online dictionary who modified the definition of 3 very uncommon words for a few hours.
