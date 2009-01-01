"You should start with the assumption this aircraft isn’t safe. You start with the assumption it is a fatigued aircraft. Prove to me that the wings are going
to stay on. Prove to me that the engines will keep flying. Prove to me that the engineers that are servicing these engines have not become complacent because they have been working on them so long. Regularly, when I joined QinetiQ, people would say: this is a steam driven aircraft, nothing can go wrong with it, it is all hard wired, there is virtually no software, there is very low risk, it is a very safe aircraft. That is the wrong position to be in, especially if you are a safety engineer."
