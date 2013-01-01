Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Weapon physicist declassifies rescued nuclear test films (llnl.gov)
"You can smell vinegar when you open the cans, which is one of the byproducts of the decomposition process of these films," Spriggs said. "We know that these films are on the brink of decomposing to the point where they'll become useless. The data that we're collecting now must be preserved in a digital form because no matter how well you treat the films, no matter how well you preserve or store them, they will decompose. They're made out of organic material, and organic material decomposes. So this is it. We got to this project just in time to save the data."

That's... incredible. Then it sounds like they used a DNN or something similar to analyze the rate of fireball expansion in the films to refine their earlier estimates of yield.

What a beautifully subtle use of tech.

I'm not surprised these were kept classified for so long. No one could watch these and not be moved. That beautiful beach with a mushroom cloud on the horizon. The birds fleeing. What a juxtaposition! Nuclear weapons are humanity's shame. That we used our best minds and science to build these things.

"I should have become a watchmaker" - Einstein

"It's just unbelievable how much energy's released," Spriggs said. "We hope that we would never have to use a nuclear weapon ever again. I think that if we capture the history of this and show what the force of these weapons are and how much devastation they can wreak, then maybe people will be reluctant to use them."

That's exactly why they likely will be used. So it serves as a deterrent right up to the point where it serves as an advertisement.

Interesting bit of un-intended poetry in there: The nitrate film used to store the images is itself rather explosive, so here is one explosive used to record the effects of another:

http://www.atomsandnumbers.com/2013/why-the-golden-age-of-ci...

The closing quote: "The legacy I'd like to leave behind is basically a set of benchmark data that can be used by future weapon physicists."

This is amazing work. Thanks for posting. Reminds me of the people who rescued the lunar orbiter tapes from a McDonalds.

I just don't understand why every little 3 minute video needs car commercial music in the background. (re: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWpqGKUG5yY)

I don't know about these ones specifically but a lot of the nuclear test photography was done by Doc Edgerton and EG&G.

http://edgerton-digital-collections.org/

Should these films be marked as public domain? I noticed the license was "Standard YouTube License" for all of the ones I checked on the playlist.

This one's pretty remarkable: https://gfycat.com/WeirdPoisedFairybluebird

Many of these are remarkable and downright creepy. Some look like gaping skulls. IIRC the spikes you see coming out of the fireball are the guy wires securing the mast that the bomb was mounted on, which initially ignite faster than the fireball expands.

