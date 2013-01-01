That's... incredible. Then it sounds like they used a DNN or something similar to analyze the rate of fireball expansion in the films to refine their earlier estimates of yield.
What a beautifully subtle use of tech.
reply
"I should have become a watchmaker" - Einstein
That's exactly why they likely will be used. So it serves as a deterrent right up to the point where it serves as an advertisement.
Interesting bit of un-intended poetry in there: The nitrate film used to store the images is itself rather explosive, so here is one explosive used to record the effects of another:
http://www.atomsandnumbers.com/2013/why-the-golden-age-of-ci...
I just don't understand why every little 3 minute video needs car commercial music in the background. (re: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWpqGKUG5yY)
http://edgerton-digital-collections.org/
That's... incredible. Then it sounds like they used a DNN or something similar to analyze the rate of fireball expansion in the films to refine their earlier estimates of yield.
What a beautifully subtle use of tech.
reply