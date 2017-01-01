reply
I hope this doesn't sound critical (because I like when people make a change for the better and share it), but before doing this, did you provide feedback to DigitalOcean regarding their menus? If so, did they respond?
Seems odd to me to create a Chrome Extension to change what would probably be a pretty minor change on DO's end for everyone's benefit.
Project managers would need to write a proposal and use cases. UX/design would need to meet and make wireframes and mocks. Engineers would need to nail down the technical design. The time and costs would have to be approved by management. They'd likely end up discussing the change with their biggest clients to make sure it doesn't interrupt their work flow. Eventually the engineers will be able to write a bit of code to make the change -- at which point QA will get their hands on it when they finally have time.
This is why suggestions like that are typically "put on the roadmap" with little likelihood of actually happening.
Again, this was years ago - no commentary on DO 2017. I still use them for all of my personal projects.
