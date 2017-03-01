Hacker News
After 6 years, GNU Guile 2.2.0 is released
18 points
by
amirouche
40 minutes ago
lloydde
0 minutes ago
The mailing list announcement is better both for the detailed content and not being served as difficult to read on mobile "justified" text:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/guile-devel/2017-03/msg00...
_pmf_
10 minutes ago
Any word about Windows support?
