Rare Nuclear Test Films Saved, Declassified, and Uploaded to YouTube
(
gizmodo.com
)
2 points
by
saycheese
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
saycheese
16 minutes ago
Animated GIF of video:
https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/hsknc3dfsz...
YouTube of it:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XnrLY-phipw
reply
