Rare Nuclear Test Films Saved, Declassified, and Uploaded to YouTube (gizmodo.com)
2 points by saycheese 19 minutes ago | 1 comment





Animated GIF of video: https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/hsknc3dfsz...

YouTube of it: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XnrLY-phipw

