Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Backblaze: How to Securely Recycle or Dispose of Your SSD (backblaze.com)
14 points by bitshift955 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





See also [1], for a description of why erasing flash memory can't be done reliably with just "dd".

Also, I find it disappointing that the GNU "shred" utility [2] apparently does not work as expected.

Finally, it seems that SSD drive manufacturers are giving their customers plausible deniability for using encryption on their drives, and throwing away the key.

[1] http://www.noah.org/wiki/Dd_-_Destroyer_of_Disks#caveat_on_F...

[2] https://www.gnu.org/software/coreutils/manual/html_node/shre...

reply


One option they don't mention: Thermite. Seriously, if you physically melt the chips, they're not going to retain any information.

reply


Indeed.

http://frank.geekheim.de/?p=2423 (German)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-ckechIqW0

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: