The Cavendish Banana Will Soon Be Gone (wired.com)
20 points by pmcpinto 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Is this a submarine post ? This article gets regurgitated every year .

I vaguely remember seeing this before but this article was still quite insightful. Definitely feel like tasting a Gros Michel now.

It was on the cover of the New Scientist 14 years ago! https://www.newscientist.com/issue/2378%20/

I too felt it a bit repetitive conceptually, but this article does at least make an attempt to discuss the broader agricultural monoculture we've established.

CRISPR to the rescue.

