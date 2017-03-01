Hacker News
The Cavendish Banana Will Soon Be Gone
wired.com
20 points
by
pmcpinto
1 hour ago
zitterbewegung
15 minutes ago
Is this a submarine post ? This article gets regurgitated every year .
ajeet_dhaliwal
0 minutes ago
I vaguely remember seeing this before but this article was still quite insightful. Definitely feel like tasting a Gros Michel now.
StargazyPi
8 minutes ago
It was on the cover of the New Scientist 14 years ago!
https://www.newscientist.com/issue/2378%20/
macintux
6 minutes ago
I too felt it a bit repetitive conceptually, but this article does at least make an attempt to discuss the broader agricultural monoculture we've established.
SlipperySlope
30 minutes ago
CRISPR to the rescue.
