Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The 30 Second Habit That Can Have a Big Impact on Your Life (huffingtonpost.com)
1 point by CoVar 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The habit:

"Immediately after every lecture, meeting, or any significant experience, take 30 seconds — no more, no less — to write down the most important points. If you always do just this, said his grandfather, and even if you only do this, with no other revision, you will be okay."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: