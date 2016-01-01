Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
University of Tokyo M.Sc. in CS admission exam [pdf] (u-tokyo.ac.jp)
Note that the linked paper is a mathematics exam that applies to the entire faculty (not just CS). In addition to that exam, one must also take a CS-specific exam. It seems that the Summer and Winter exams are rather different:

August 2015: http://www.i.u-tokyo.ac.jp/edu/course/cs/pdf/2016computer-s....

February 2016: http://www.i.u-tokyo.ac.jp/edu/course/cs/pdf/2016computer-w....

Edit: Looking at the exam guide [0], it seems that it's only if you want to sit the exam in the Summer that you must also take the separate maths exam; the Winter CS paper already includes maths questions so there is no separate maths exam.

[0] http://www.i.u-tokyo.ac.jp/edu/course/cs/pdf/H29csguide_e.pd...

