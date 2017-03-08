Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scrolling on the web: A primer (windows.com)
14 points by thmslee 1 hour ago | 2 comments





I wish people who made webpages trusted browsers to scroll. The number of sites that play with the scroll speed and consistency by hijacking scroll events makes me doubt whether the designers spare a passing thought for usability.

Scrolling is one of those things that (in my opinion) get calibrated in the brain for hand-eye co-ordination. Which is why (again IMHO) there are religious wars fought over, for example, Apple's trackpads. This stuff is important. It can be a jarring experience when scrolling suddenly doesn't work. Flip side is, I'm sure some people don't care.

There's nothing more annoying than a web designer saying "I know better than you" and re-implementing features. Because they're usually wrong.

EDIT: Would people accept it if each webpage re-adjusted your mouse pointer speed and acceleration? Is there any difference between one mouse function and another? Why do web designers think they have the right?

I wish the same thing, but for desktop applications too. There are some that implement their own scroll and it's the most annoying thing ever, because it makes the scroll bar unusable. As the article point out, it's vastly different than scroll wheel, touch and keys.

Scroll bars provides 3 different scroll methods:

- Click and drag scroll thingy. The most used method, but sometimes misunderstood. It should scroll only as much as you moved the mouse. It wreaks havoc with endless scroll pages.

- Click on the bar outside the thingy. This used to be equivalent to pgdown/pgup. It was the method I used the most, and I was infuriated countless times when it behave differently: on some platforms it means "go here".

- Arrow buttons. Not very useful and virtually extinct at this point.

