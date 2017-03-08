Scrolling is one of those things that (in my opinion) get calibrated in the brain for hand-eye co-ordination. Which is why (again IMHO) there are religious wars fought over, for example, Apple's trackpads. This stuff is important. It can be a jarring experience when scrolling suddenly doesn't work. Flip side is, I'm sure some people don't care.
There's nothing more annoying than a web designer saying "I know better than you" and re-implementing features. Because they're usually wrong.
EDIT: Would people accept it if each webpage re-adjusted your mouse pointer speed and acceleration? Is there any difference between one mouse function and another? Why do web designers think they have the right?
Scroll bars provides 3 different scroll methods:
- Click and drag scroll thingy. The most used method, but sometimes misunderstood. It should scroll only as much as you moved the mouse. It wreaks havoc with endless scroll pages.
- Click on the bar outside the thingy. This used to be equivalent to pgdown/pgup. It was the method I used the most, and I was infuriated countless times when it behave differently: on some platforms it means "go here".
- Arrow buttons. Not very useful and virtually extinct at this point.
