With HelloDigest, I simply digest the emails once directly from Gmail and then it sends me a single email every morning at 9am (my timezone) with all new emails in the last 24 hours.
Do try it out and let me know your feedback. I hope you find it as useful as I do.
reply
With HelloDigest, I simply digest the emails once directly from Gmail and then it sends me a single email every morning at 9am (my timezone) with all new emails in the last 24 hours.
Do try it out and let me know your feedback. I hope you find it as useful as I do.
reply