Microsoft Blocks Windows 7/8 Updates on AMD Ryzen and Intel Kaby Lake Systems (microsoft.com)
The recent pop-up ads, automatically downloading of Windows 10 by Microsoft and bricking devices by Microsoft's friends seems like a good indication of the tipping point for many people. Stallman was right, then?

About 10 years ago I made the jump from Windows to GNU+Linux. It was quite annoying because at the time I was still heavily invested in web design and such, so not having photoshop was quite a loss. Nowadays I am so glad to have an OS that works for me and not artificially limits me to what it thinks I should do. As extreme as Stallman was, I came to appreciate him more and more for what he has done to protect users' freedom and privacy.

For the Photoshop part, check out Krita (https://krita.org/en/). Although it isn't exactly like Photoshop, a non-power user wouldn't notice the difference between the two. And Krita is really the only program I've come across on Linux that actually has a really nice UI.

I still can't move over to Linux fully, even though I want to, it's just not there for me yet. Gaming being the biggest issue, but also general user experience is mediocre at best, even on a vanilla Ubuntu installation. Kubuntu is definitely better thanks to KDE, but still problematic. I still haven't tested out Elementary OS, but most my problems stems from driver issues (especially WiFi, printers and trackpads), which I believe would be the same since it's a kernel issue.

I'm not a power user, but I want my tablet to work (DisplayLink on Linux is dodgy, though I did eventually get it to work--not Krita's fault but Linux in general remains a mess with hardware at times) and I want to be able to combine filter effects and behaviors with painting--and Krita has trouble with that. It is a good-not-great program (I even gave them money for it!) but it's not a Photoshop alternative unless the subset you need is pretty restricted.

(The mess that is Krita/GIMP interop makes it a non-starter, IMO.)

I wonder if you can get a refund from Microsoft if you purchased windows 7/8 retail. Doesn't the system requirements usually just spell out "such and such CPU or better"? Suddenly the requirements have changed post-purchase to "such and such CPU or worse"?

Also I wonder if this backfires on Intel. Why even bother providing 16bit and 32bit cpu modes if the CPUs aren't backwards compatible.

> This error occurs because new processor generations require the latest Windows version for support.

Can someone explain this better? It feels like the direction of 'support' has been inverted. I thought all these new CPU's were supersets of the instruction set of previous gen i386/amd64 processors?

IMHO, it feels like just another hamfisted way to get the adoption of Windows 10 to increase. The whole point of Windows used to be that it would run on nearly every system, with most overhead being reactivating the license, now you'll actually find yourself re-installing an OS that refuses to work on a newer processor.

They're closing the gates to their pseudo-walled garden. Windows 7/8 don't have permanent revenue streams, WIndows 10 does (or will).

For all the song and dance of Windows 10 being superior, Linux seems to not care at all about what processor it runs on.

And Ubuntu does just fine.

It's not just Windows that has this issue. I recently had issues trying to add new Intel servers to an existing cluster. The new servers had a CPU that was too new to be supported by the older (CentOS 6 based) Linux OS that the cluster was running. Now, this particular problem was fixed in the next point release for the OS, but it that never made it to the upstream cluster OS vendor, so we were stuck.

It isn't the CPU instructions. Someone has to write drivers for the memory controller, and usb, Bluetooth, thunderbolt, on board graphics, sound, ....

It could be done, but it is a major piece of work and noone would pay for it.

If anyone wanted to do this themselves, then i believe windows 7 would run fine.

Rough estimate for how long that would take / how much it would cost?

Microsoft does extensive testing, not just on the "instruction set", but also the chipsets and surrounding ecosystems of the processor.

It's annoying, and probably well within their ability to, but also not inexpensive.

This seems counterintuitive, even if Windows 7/8 are on life-support now. Surely letting people just install the updates 'as is' is better than restricting them.

That said – this is not so different from Apple, which puts computers into "end of life" every few years, so you can't get any updates.

Isn't it quite the opposite though? Here, old computers get updates but new computers/cpus are killed before they get to start?

