About 10 years ago I made the jump from Windows to GNU+Linux. It was quite annoying because at the time I was still heavily invested in web design and such, so not having photoshop was quite a loss. Nowadays I am so glad to have an OS that works for me and not artificially limits me to what it thinks I should do. As extreme as Stallman was, I came to appreciate him more and more for what he has done to protect users' freedom and privacy.
I still can't move over to Linux fully, even though I want to, it's just not there for me yet. Gaming being the biggest issue, but also general user experience is mediocre at best, even on a vanilla Ubuntu installation. Kubuntu is definitely better thanks to KDE, but still problematic. I still haven't tested out Elementary OS, but most my problems stems from driver issues (especially WiFi, printers and trackpads), which I believe would be the same since it's a kernel issue.
(The mess that is Krita/GIMP interop makes it a non-starter, IMO.)
Also I wonder if this backfires on Intel. Why even bother providing 16bit and 32bit cpu modes if the CPUs aren't backwards compatible.
Can someone explain this better? It feels like the direction of 'support' has been inverted. I thought all these new CPU's were supersets of the instruction set of previous gen i386/amd64 processors?
They're closing the gates to their pseudo-walled garden. Windows 7/8 don't have permanent revenue streams, WIndows 10 does (or will).
For all the song and dance of Windows 10 being superior, Linux seems to not care at all about what processor it runs on.
And Ubuntu does just fine.
It could be done, but it is a major piece of work and noone would pay for it.
If anyone wanted to do this themselves, then i believe windows 7 would run fine.
It's annoying, and probably well within their ability to, but also not inexpensive.
That said – this is not so different from Apple, which puts computers into "end of life" every few years, so you can't get any updates.
