Ask HN: Is there a bug in the HN comment upvoting system?

I apologize if this has been asked before (I did do a bit of searching before), but why does it always seem to be the case that the highest level comment in a thread always has the highest upvotes in said thread? Granted, I'm relatively new to Hacker News (and programming in general) but I've never seen a comment replying to a comment that garners more upvotes than the parent comment. This can't be just chance–is there some bug with how the comment system currently displays upvotes on comments? Unfortunately it doesn't seem like the code for the upvoting system is publicly available (for obvious reasons) but this seems like a pretty strange occurrence to be merely coincidental. Or maybe I'm just crazy and someone could demystify this for me?