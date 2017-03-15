Previous discussion about network vulnerability [0]
Two congressmen submitted a letter to Home Land Security about the security of SS7 today [1][2].
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8769239
[1] https://www.wyden.senate.gov/download/?id=318B4F92-8721-4D6E...
[2] https://techcrunch.com/2017/03/15/ss7-congress-dhs-wyden-lie...
