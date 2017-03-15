Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The eigenvector of “Why we moved from language X to language Y”
(
erikbern.com
)
7 points
by
platz
28 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
urs2102
22 minutes ago
This is super interesting. It's also interesting to see the converse - who isn't moving anywhere. Go, Elixir, Dart, and Clojure all seem pretty happy!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply