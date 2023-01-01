SpaceX launch livestream: EchoStar 23

'Hosted' (lots of talk) Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZmqbL-hz7U (the countdown you see is until launch, not the start of the stream!)

'Technical' (minimum talk) Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zl8mi7laQGk

Twitter updates: https://twitter.com/SpaceX

This launch is of a communications satellite to GTO. Due to the mass of the satellite (5.6mt), no attempt will be made to land the booster. (The heaviest previous landings were JCSAT-14 @ 4.7mt and JCSAT-16 @ 4.6mt.)