MarketCrown – Incentive based stock market crowdsourcing (feedback)

Hi all, I'm the founder of a recently launched platform (MarketCrown.com) which is an incentive based stock market crowd-sourcing platform that allows users to converse, blog and forecast stock movement in multiple world markets. Marketcrown has a key feature called "Market Pods" that I think is pretty unique in the social crowd-sourcing arena. Market Pods allow users to generate income streams by blogging and attracting monthly subscribers. I'd love to get your feedback and thoughts. Its totally free to join. https://marketcrown.com/