Beautiful Racket v1.0 (beautifulracket.com)
I'd just like to say that I admire Matthew Butterick's creative experimentation with business models for web publishing and absolutely adore Practical Typography to the extent that I've purchased several of his fonts and intend to purchase Beautiful Racket as well. It can be hard to imagine that there's a world for type design on computers outside the formulaic mundanity and advertisement-laden nature of the rest of the web, but then you get brilliant stuff like Practical Typography and now Beautiful Racket and you can see the world we don't have in contrast to the one that we do...

