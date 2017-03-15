Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber Driver Tip-Hustling Schemes (boardingarea.com)
62 points by prostoalex 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 50 comments | favorite





No Tipping is one of the main reasons I liked Uber; no cash, no pressure, you just get out of the car and walk away with everyone happy. I would rather pay more for each fare and have Uber aggressively prohibit tipping. I suspect many people feel the same way and if Uber doesn't get it under control, it could be the biggest challenge they face.

I stopped using Uber and switched to lyft exactly because Uber doesn't allow in app tipping. The problem is you aren't paying more for each fare to avoid tipping Uber is just using it's duoploy pricing power to put the squeeze on drivers.

If you have a problem with Uber's business practices, stop using them. That is the way this is supposed to work.

I literally just said I stopped using them because I didn't care for the way they operated. I don't understand what you are trying to say.

That's exactly what he said he did my man.

I deleted my Uber account over all the bad press and a few bad rides last couple months. There's definitely a trend for the drivers to be either really really bad at driving, or super aggressive with tips.

Do drivers really expect people using a cashless system to... carry cash? I actually had one driver accepts tips using stripe.

I do feel the same way! But Uber's relentless fare-cutting has made it such a bad deal for drivers that I feel the awkwardness has come right back, since I'd pretty much have to tip in order to not feel like I'm taking advantage of the driver.

I don't believe this will come anywhere near the biggest challenge they face.

I drive Uber from time to time. I've only gotten a tip once over ~50 rides.

A lot of the time the traffic conditions mean that after costs (I assume $0.40 per mile costs for mileage, gas, maintenance, etc.) my hourly is closer to $8 an hour (because after I drive for a while sometimes I need to drive a long way back as well on my own dime), which is below minimum wage. That's not including having to pick up plastic bottles after people or cleaning seats so they don't smell like sweat.

It's basically never worth to pick up anyone who is going far away from your house, you end up actually driving for free since you have to drive there and EVENTUALLY drive home. Why do you think Uber drivers don't want to drive 40 minutes away just to get paid less than if they drove for 40 minutes inside their own city? I'll never accept a ride to San Francisco (40 minutes away) ever again, it's never worth the price unless there's surge pricing in effect.

If I make $8-12 an hour, getting a $1 tip is like a 10% increase in my wage. I don't badger people for tips, but if I got like 10% of people to tip me, it would be super worth. The one tip I got was $20, btw. Even if we assume a 12% tip rate up from 2% if I ask for them explicitly, and the average tip size of $5 (median would be more like $2, but if I get a few more $20 tips the average would be higher than the median), I would make $0.50 more per hour which is a 5% increase in my earnings.

Maybe it's something I should actually start doing.

I don't agree with the argument that passengers should tip because Uber isn't paying their drivers enough. That sounds like welfare for Uber. If the pay sucks, Uber should have trouble recruiting drivers.

Serious question for those who are pro-tipping...where do you draw the line? How do you choose which products/services are tip-worthy and which aren't?

I treat tips the same way that sales managers treat commissions. (I wouldn't be surprised if that's the model it came from, actually.)

If you pretend to care about me and my company while we eat at your restaurant (or whatever) and do all that you can to make the experience a good one for us, then we will tip you well and we will more than likely come back. 20% is usually my minimum, but I've tipped 50-100% sometimes.

Treat us like shit, and you'll get tipped equivalently. (I've tipped 5% before for really crappy service. I don't like doing that, though.)

Whenever worker exploitation is involved (such as in this case), or when the worker materially relies on tips to stay afloat, I always try to tip.

Wherever it's accepted by society, I also generally tip.

Tipping is an incentive for employers to squeeze the workers even more. Employers need to pay the workers a decent wage rather than them relying on tips.

Service industries. It's pretty simple. Any job where the worker is unlikely to be appreciated by their boss for going above and beyond but it makes a big difference to me.

Born and raised in northern Europe I find the US tipping culture weird. To me, tips are a bonus for service that goes above and beyond the expected.

Unfortunately it's the nature of the beast when wages are so low. Bartenders are typically paid next to nothing and depend on tips, whereas in Europe they are paid a decent amount and don't need tips to get by.

Unfortunately US politics means this won't change any time soon. Evidently it's simpler for every American to carry around spare dollar bills every day than it is to pass meaningful legislation.

That's what it would be here, except that it was co-opted by the usual Horatio Alger types as a means to underpay for labor and hide that cost. Then, like so much, it just became "how it was done".

We're not bright, as a species.

>We're not bright, as a species

The people under paying labor would probably disagree with you.

Sure, they probably would, but would they be right? Are they getting the best for their not-dollar? 9/10 New restaurants fail after all... typically investing in a restaurant is a losing bet.

http://www.economist.com/blogs/gulliver/2015/10/service-comp...

But even more to your point... https://www.bna.com/no-tipping-fewer-b57982065202/

Born in the US and I find tip culture here weird. In fact I hate it. It has taken away the pleasure of giving a great tip to someone who really earned it.

My uber drivers have been steadily dropping in quality, more often than not taking the wrong directions to my destination, despite the fact that the GPS right in front of them tells them where to go.

I've been using Lyft more and more lately. Drivers just seem.... better. And I don't mind tipping in the app.

Did Uber change the way they deal with driver ratings? Their "rank and yank" system [1] was once the object of considerate consternation. You would think that it would have been quite effective at dealing with "aggressive, tip-hustling" drivers.

[1] http://www.ridesharingdriver.com/low-uber-driver-ratings-a-c...

What does "rank and yank" mean? It's not mentioned on the page you linked to.

They cut anyone with a rating below X where X is determined market by market in order to balance out the number of new drivers they have coming in with the number of drivers they are cutting for bad ratings and also taking into account growth for demand in the market. In new or rapidly growing markets they hardly cut everyone ever but in mature markets with ample supplies of drivers they demand a very high average rating. At one point the cut off for being let go in LA for example was something like 4.6 out of 5.

reply


It appears only the desperate drivers are left in the system, making ranking and yanking self-defeating unless Uber wants to continue to canabilize its diminishing capacity.

Lyft has a good solution for this, in that they prompt you to give a tip through the app at the end of the ride. More and more they're seeming like the (at least marginally) more ethical and sane ride-sharing app.

But tipping sucks. That was one of the reasons Uber was better than Lyft in the first place.

Then some assholes sued and now Uber drivers are allowed to ask for tips. Nice job breaking it, hero.

You seem to want to kill the messenger here. If Uber's practice was unlawful, it would've been stopped eventually.

And why was Uber's practice unlawful? The "free market" of contractors Uber relies on to drive down costs also allows drivers freedom of speech to ask for tips. Uber can either have an open driver market or they can limit their drivers' speech — they can't do both.

I'm sorry it's harder to take advantage of underpaid service workers now. I'm sure folks will get over it.

What I like about the Lyft tipping model is that allows you to decide the (optional) tip after you have left the ride - when the driver says goodbye, they have no idea if you will or will not leave a tip.

Removing the on-the-spot pressure of tipping and the immediate human response makes it feel like a very different experience. It makes me feel truly generous when I do tip, but I also know that my personal rating does not depend on that decision in any way.

Right on. I use Lyft and frequently leave tips when I feel the driver and my ride experience has been great. I also think the tipping experience is much more friendly to both the driver and the passenger (compared to say, a usual taxi ride) and I've rarely, if ever, had an unpleasant experience with Lyft.

I used to rarely use Uber (more outside bay area) though I did have Uber installed on my phone. But I uninstalled Uber a few weeks ago as I was feeling more and more uncomfortable with Uber's corporate behavior and their CEO's personal and political reputation. This was even before the latest spate of allegations of sexual harassment and other bad publicity. I don't think I'll ever install Uber app again... the tipping policy being just one of the many reasons for that decision.

I always hated tipping because I had to have cash on hand. I always appreciated how Lyft lets you leave a tip electronically. Now when I use Uber I make sure I have cash on hand so I can tip the driver. Why? Because I think their rates are too low, and I can afford to help someone who pleasantly moved me from Point A to Point B. I don't blame other people for not tipping, because maybe they have neither the cash nor the inclination. But I will continue tipping. Lyft is better than both taxi and Uber in this scenario because you can choose to tip after you get out (that said, I always do).

I'd argue it's easier to not tip when you have the option to tip in the App. If you're transacting with cash the driver knows if / when you aren't going to tip them. It'd be next level aggressive to sit and watch if you tip the driver on the app before you get out of the car. Personally, I'm fine to tip since the normal barrier to tipping for me is having cash, but either way in app tipping seems to make things easier.

I like being able to choose whether to tip once I'm out of the car, cash-free, no time pressure. Sometimes a driver does really deserve a tip, and I like that Lyft facilitates it.

> Then some assholes sued and now Uber drivers are allowed to ask for tips. Nice job breaking it, hero.

err, tipping isn't mandatory. "The assholes" you are talking about are not employed by Uber therefore should be allowed to ask for tips if they want. Remember, Uber "is just an app", or so they say... "The assholes" want to make hands meet, just like you.

Why does tipping suck?

Tipping per se doesn't suck, but it being expected to the point of being all but mandatory does.

Why does tipping suck?

People shouldn't need to beg for money in order to have a stable income when they are already working regular hours. The cash flow problems it creates for individuals and the awkward social dance it makes is problematic for everyone. No one likes two prices, they want to know what they are paying ahead of time everything included, any extras/feeds/charges/gratuities make for a bad customer experience

With Uber increasingly squeezing profits out of their drivers, this was 100% bound to happen. I am more surprised that Uber allows drivers that request tips to continue driving with them. If they really want that extra cash, then they should just go full-time on Lyft, especially now with all of the drama they're going through.

Well if someone chooses to share their car, you should just be happy that things worked out such that it was convenient for them to pick you up. And certainly you can share an extra couple bucks with them.

We're all just sharing, right?

The issue with Uber is tipping can affect ratings and Uber plays like tipping isn't part of the mechanics. They've pushed driver payout so low it's now important for drivers to figure out how to get extra money from their fares. Lyft has pricing parity with Uber so the same issue exists but they help the situation by allowing tips to be collected in app but not expose the tip during the ratings process. It's a more honest and mature mechanic and why I've switched over to Lyft completely.

Won't peole rate uber drivers who do this poorly?

Tipping is awkward and unpleasant. It is the number one reason I use uber.

Wow, norms change quickly. I traveled with my golden retriever several times last spring (always asking first by phone) and the drivers were all genuinely surprised when I offered a tip at the end of the ride.

Uber isn't going to exist

Don't burn yourself on that hot take.

> It’s no secret that I love the ease and convenience of Uber and have been using the app for years.

This https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13863955 is what you are supporting, then.

Not everyone knows what's been going on with Uber lately, though. If you don't read the tech press you might have never seen it, so it's not fair to say the OP is endorsing it.

