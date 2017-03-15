reply
Do drivers really expect people using a cashless system to... carry cash? I actually had one driver accepts tips using stripe.
A lot of the time the traffic conditions mean that after costs (I assume $0.40 per mile costs for mileage, gas, maintenance, etc.) my hourly is closer to $8 an hour (because after I drive for a while sometimes I need to drive a long way back as well on my own dime), which is below minimum wage. That's not including having to pick up plastic bottles after people or cleaning seats so they don't smell like sweat.
It's basically never worth to pick up anyone who is going far away from your house, you end up actually driving for free since you have to drive there and EVENTUALLY drive home. Why do you think Uber drivers don't want to drive 40 minutes away just to get paid less than if they drove for 40 minutes inside their own city? I'll never accept a ride to San Francisco (40 minutes away) ever again, it's never worth the price unless there's surge pricing in effect.
If I make $8-12 an hour, getting a $1 tip is like a 10% increase in my wage. I don't badger people for tips, but if I got like 10% of people to tip me, it would be super worth. The one tip I got was $20, btw. Even if we assume a 12% tip rate up from 2% if I ask for them explicitly, and the average tip size of $5 (median would be more like $2, but if I get a few more $20 tips the average would be higher than the median), I would make $0.50 more per hour which is a 5% increase in my earnings.
Maybe it's something I should actually start doing.
If you pretend to care about me and my company while we eat at your restaurant (or whatever) and do all that you can to make the experience a good one for us, then we will tip you well and we will more than likely come back. 20% is usually my minimum, but I've tipped 50-100% sometimes.
Treat us like shit, and you'll get tipped equivalently. (I've tipped 5% before for really crappy service. I don't like doing that, though.)
Wherever it's accepted by society, I also generally tip.
Unfortunately US politics means this won't change any time soon. Evidently it's simpler for every American to carry around spare dollar bills every day than it is to pass meaningful legislation.
We're not bright, as a species.
The people under paying labor would probably disagree with you.
http://www.economist.com/blogs/gulliver/2015/10/service-comp...
But even more to your point... https://www.bna.com/no-tipping-fewer-b57982065202/
I've been using Lyft more and more lately. Drivers just seem.... better. And I don't mind tipping in the app.
[1] http://www.ridesharingdriver.com/low-uber-driver-ratings-a-c...
Then some assholes sued and now Uber drivers are allowed to ask for tips. Nice job breaking it, hero.
And why was Uber's practice unlawful? The "free market" of contractors Uber relies on to drive down costs also allows drivers freedom of speech to ask for tips. Uber can either have an open driver market or they can limit their drivers' speech — they can't do both.
Removing the on-the-spot pressure of tipping and the immediate human response makes it feel like a very different experience. It makes me feel truly generous when I do tip, but I also know that my personal rating does not depend on that decision in any way.
I used to rarely use Uber (more outside bay area) though I did have Uber installed on my phone. But I uninstalled Uber a few weeks ago as I was feeling more and more uncomfortable with Uber's corporate behavior and their CEO's personal and political reputation. This was even before the latest spate of allegations of sexual harassment and other bad publicity. I don't think I'll ever install Uber app again... the tipping policy being just one of the many reasons for that decision.
err, tipping isn't mandatory. "The assholes" you are talking about are not employed by Uber therefore should be allowed to ask for tips if they want. Remember, Uber "is just an app", or so they say... "The assholes" want to make hands meet, just like you.
We're all just sharing, right?
This https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13863955 is what you are supporting, then.
reply