One thing that always, always, always happens to Americans when we repatriate is the "grocery store freakout". At some point, you will go to a grocery store, and freeze.
"Man..." you'll keep saying, "Americans really love breakfast cereal..."
Though it's true to some degree, I wouldn't go that far. My sense is that the higher the margin on a product or product-line, the more money the manufacturer and distributors have to purchase shelf space. Cereal, Chips, Crackers, Ice Cream, Mayonnaise.
The last time I was at the store I counted 21 separate varieties of Triscuit, 10-12 flavors over three sizes.
Don't freak out, it actually is weird.
Well, that's how it is when I'm just wandering around the store for fun. If I want to pick a toothpaste, it's frustrating that I need to make a tough choice for something so trivial.
I imagine it would be more shocking moving from another country.
