Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reverse Culture Shock (state.gov)
37 points by jscholes 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Yup. I'm a "trailing spouse" for an American diplomat, and this is so true.

One thing that always, always, always happens to Americans when we repatriate is the "grocery store freakout". At some point, you will go to a grocery store, and freeze.

"Man..." you'll keep saying, "Americans really love breakfast cereal..."

reply


"Man..." you'll keep saying, "Americans really love breakfast cereal..."

Though it's true to some degree, I wouldn't go that far. My sense is that the higher the margin on a product or product-line, the more money the manufacturer and distributors have to purchase shelf space. Cereal, Chips, Crackers, Ice Cream, Mayonnaise.

The last time I was at the store I counted 21 separate varieties of Triscuit, 10-12 flavors over three sizes.

Don't freak out, it actually is weird.

reply


Sometimes it's a big smile, "Man, there are so many options!"

Well, that's how it is when I'm just wandering around the store for fun. If I want to pick a toothpaste, it's frustrating that I need to make a tough choice for something so trivial.

reply


I experienced a bit of this when I moved from SF to a less populated place.

I imagine it would be more shocking moving from another country.

reply


Perhaps not culture shock per se, but when I fly back to LA, I am always shocked at how gray and brown everything is from the air.

reply


Just to comment on minor reverse culture shock I had... A few years ago I spent a fair amount of time in some Slavic countries, and I couldn't believe how clean the streets of NYC were when I got back.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: