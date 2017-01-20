A modern car company is as much of a production and supply chain company as it's a product and tech company. I get the feeling that due to Tesla being cutting edge in the tech department it led to all the supply chain/production problems being treated as if they are speed bumps on the way, when in reality they are fundamental core competitive areas for an automotive company. Toyota is not the world's premier automaker because they have cutting edge tech, they are what they are because they build unbelievably number of reliable cars at an unbelievable scale.
The bleeding of cash after so many promises of "not going to raise money again" just shows that their vision is way ahead of their execution ability. Decisions like the terribly executed Falcon Wing Doors on a SUV that delayed production and increased cost and hurt reliability just further gave fuel to all the doubters.
I also have a strong suspicion that Tesla has not been honest with their Auto Pilot 2 and full self driving tech's progress. The current AP2 is an unsafe joke and I have no idea how people are ok with paying $5-10k for a significant downgrade when compared to AP1 because of a non-binding promise that it "might" get upgraded before their lease term is out. Any other automakers would be laughed out of the room for suggesting this kind of sales tactics.
I still believe in Tesla/Elon's end game vision, and I think what they accomplished is nothing short of brilliant, but I think it's a very risky investment at this point and the road ahead is bumpier than many like to admit.
The upcoming Model 3 will be the acid test for Tesla. It will no doubt be a good car, but at this point people should focus less on what the car can do and on how the car will be rolled out, sold and supported afterwards. A wealthy Model S customer may be ok with having the car in the shop after a minor accident for 5 months due to lack of replacement parts, but for an average Joe paying $500/month leasing a Model 3 that would just be the birth of a new BMW customer.
reply
Historical performance is also not an indicator of future performance. Everyday I'm holding onto the shares is the same as if I made the decision to buy that many shares on that day. If anything the fantastic return would encourage long term investors so far to partially cash out and diversify their risk a bit.
This is a great way to think about holding investments. I remember using this argument to try and convince a family member that they should sell what I considered to be a bad investment. I phrased it as 'If you were forced to sell your shares right now would you use the money from the sale to immediately buy back your shares?'. He responded that no, he wouldn't. Obviously this ignores brokerage fees, but it is a useful thought experiment nonetheless.
In the long term, markets are a weighing machine, but in the short term, they are a popularity contest.
In August 1998, YHOO traded under $10/share. In December 1999, YHOO traded at > $100/share, a > 1000% return over 16 months. From February 2001 to February 2003, YHOO traded under $10/share. Markets are fickle.
While the 600% is impressive, the year to date performance matches the overall market.
Gotta hit those Model 3 dates to maintain the confidence.
Apple can have a vision of building cars in the future but it doesn't change the fact that they are a consumer electronics company today.
Vision is cheap, execution is where the money is at.
Given the Tesla's SolarCity merge, the associated solar shingles project, the battery gigafactory, the PowerWall, and their grid energy storage projects, I wouldn't invest in Tesla today thinking "Tesla is a car company, and 5 years from now they'll be a bigger car company with new car models!" in the same way that I'd approach Apple.
I can operate my bagel shop like the CIA but it won't be spying on the Trump Tower through microwaves anytime soon :)
http://www.theverge.com/2016/9/27/13079472/elon-musk-mars-sp...
In short. :)
It was supposed to take 2 months, but viola, 6 months later they are still struggling and there are many YouTube videos out there showing how terrible and unsafe it is.
It still lack many features of AP1 such as automatic lane changing and blind spot detection at this point. Lane keeping is also not as stable and safe as AP1 and many videos show that the car like to drift into oncoming traffic.
Cars with the second generation autopilot hardware were sold without any autopilot at all. It also had no auto park, no automatic headlights, no automatic wipers, no automatic emergency braking, no side collision warning, no lane departure warning, no automatic lane change, or summon.
A 45Mph speed limited version of autosteer was enabled in an update, and maybe some of those other features. I sadly do not actually own one myself to know.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ1XLqc5IUg
I guess it's a good reality check for autonomous cars when you take away the LIDAR toys. One rather important point is that the car often doesn't realize it is screwing up, because quelle surprise, realizing you don't have a correctly detected lane can be just as difficult as detecting one in the first place.
I can easily see a new version with Lidar coming along and all those old cars not getting that full self-driving update after all, even in places where the law allows it.
How much value are they expecting to get from riding the "Beta" train? There's a huge difference between their self-congratulatory demos of features and the reality here.
Oh, and you have to pay for this.
Also, it looks like Tesla would use a portion of the money to inflate their share prices via a small buyback. The after market trading so far make this strategy look successful.
So at the end of a day: Tesla is raising capital without diluting their shareholders and reducing their share values and giving up much control.
Also the maturity date of 5 years is rather interesting. I wonder if it correlates with their internal projections and their ability to pay that money back by then.
"Tesla is basically taking on a loan in form of a convertible notes."
"So at the end of a day: Tesla is raising capital without diluting their shareholders and reducing their share values"
Convertible debt is in fact dilutive. It's even specifically accounted for when calculating Diluted Earnings per Share :
http://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/dilutedeps.asp
Pretty sweet deal if your stock price doesn't go up and you only have to pay minimal interest.
Here's an example that lays out a similar structure and accounting treatment: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1084961/000119312513...
If TSLA drops and T3 are delayed, many consumers might panic and not oder their car creating a vicious circle.
A less charitable reading is that no single lender wanted to write the debt. A billion isn't substantial...
They're also offering at least $250 million in common stock as part of this round. And the notes are convertible so if it becomes profitable to convert them those will result in dilution as well.
How can financial markets function efficiently when such basic information is suppressed?
* Billboard near Elon Musk's Tesla factory asks him to 'dump Trump'
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/billboard-elon-musks-tesla-fa...
* Elon Musk, other business leaders to talk infrastructure with Trump Wednesday
http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/08/news/companies/elon-musk-don...
Musk, who is a member of both Trump's economic advisory council and manufacturing council
* Elon Musk: Rex Tillerson could be an 'excellent' secretary of state [from January]
http://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-says-rex-tillerson-...
Note that Tillerson was previously CEO of Exxon-Mobil, a captain of the carbon industry.
.
----
Don't forget the strong appearance that Trump is selling access. What will happen to the space exploration goals of Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, for example, or other Musk competitors? Note that Musk's actions puts pressure on them, too, to support Trump or risk serious damage to their businesses. And also it seriously disrupts the free market to have it depend on personal relationships with the President rather than merit of the companies.
* Musk’s Surprise Rapport With Trump Means 40% Rally for Tesla [from January]
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-26/musk-s-su...
* Elon Musk’s Trump Alliance Indicates Great Things for Tesla Stock
http://www.profitconfidential.com/stock/elon-musk-trump-alli...
* UBS analyst says he can't understand why Tesla shares are up so much this year, sell the stock
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/02/16/ubs-analyst-says-he-cant-und...
"We struggle to understand the run-up, particular as Q4 deliveries missed, though positive spin on the Musk-Trump relationship, reconfirmed Model 3 launch timing, and expectations of new reveals (including more autonomous features) are likely factors," analyst Colin Langan wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.
* UBS (Basically): Tesla’s Path To Profitability Now Dependent On Musk-Trump Bromance [a one-sided editorial]
http://dealbreaker.com/2017/03/teslas-profitability-musk-tru...
UBS notes, “there has been discussion that Trump’s infrastructure project may involve federal subsidies for a nationwide EV charging corridor, which could reduce the cost burden.”
Elon Musk's surprising secret weapon: Trump? [From January]
* Elon Musk Has Trump’s Ear, and Wall Street Takes Note
http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/20/technology/elon-musk-trump/
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/26/business/elon-musk-donald...
[Both re: Morgan Stanley investor advice:]
"Elon Musk has an important line of communication to Donald Trump through his role as a strategic advisor to the President-elect," Adam Jonas, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, wrote in an investor note Thursday. / "We believe this level of coordination with the new administration could actually evolve into greater strategic value than with the prior administration," Jonas added.
Mr. Jonas said that the "strategic relationship between Tesla leadership and the new administration is an important development" in his decision to upgrade Tesla stock.
And some background:
* Elon Musk Is Betting Big on Donald Trump
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/02/elon-...
I'm not going to normalize supporting a demagogue.
Is this like Solar Bonds that SCTY used?
In about a year of ownership, this is the 3rd time I've lost the car for about a week. I probably should have brought it to the shop 3-4 other times, but I let the issues build up.
They've had to replace all sorts of parts on my car, including the entire driver's seat. Even basic stuff like my phone playing audio doesn't work half the time. The driver's side wing mirror quit opening. I've had to reboot the car 10+ times in order for the dashboard display to work. The gull wing door opened into a ceiling and left a scratch. The hood opened into a ceiling and left a scratch. My windows have quit going up three times. Most of the trim / sealing / etc is coming off, misaligned, etc. I probably sit here and think of 10 more problems.
Anyway, I knew I was buying a v 0.1 car and I’m generally happy with it, despite the problems. Their service has actually been amazing, but that's kind of the point of my post:
If the Model 3 has anywhere near the same level of problems as my X, at 10x the scale, Tesla is doomed. How could this possibly be even remotely cost effective on a lower-margin Model 3?
I have an S, which I think they got just about right. I actually just drove it back from the service center, but the problems I've had have been fairly minor and the sort of thing you might expect from any car.
I'm hoping that the strict cost target for the 3 will mean that it's simpler and and more reliable. Certainly there won't be crazy-ass doors to go wrong. I agree that the 3 must be a lot better for the company to survive.
By the way, when you say the hood opened into a ceiling, do you mean the tailgate? The hood is still manually operated, unless I missed some news.
I bought a new model mini cooper a few years back right after f56 came out and ran into issues like: USB port would not charge a Verizon smartphone, Car would occasionally stall and would need to be put in park to start again, Replaced rear seat, air bags.
It sucks, but it seems like the sort of last minute post release bug fixing that happens all over in software.
Is that a Model X issue? What would you expect to happen in another car?
What happens is, you lift the trunk a little bit and then the car takes over and opens the trunk the rest of the way -- far higher than a person would do in a room with low ceilings. I let go of the trunk and had no real way to stop it from opening itself the rest of the way into the ceiling.
A modern car company is as much of a production and supply chain company as it's a product and tech company. I get the feeling that due to Tesla being cutting edge in the tech department it led to all the supply chain/production problems being treated as if they are speed bumps on the way, when in reality they are fundamental core competitive areas for an automotive company. Toyota is not the world's premier automaker because they have cutting edge tech, they are what they are because they build unbelievably number of reliable cars at an unbelievable scale.
The bleeding of cash after so many promises of "not going to raise money again" just shows that their vision is way ahead of their execution ability. Decisions like the terribly executed Falcon Wing Doors on a SUV that delayed production and increased cost and hurt reliability just further gave fuel to all the doubters.
I also have a strong suspicion that Tesla has not been honest with their Auto Pilot 2 and full self driving tech's progress. The current AP2 is an unsafe joke and I have no idea how people are ok with paying $5-10k for a significant downgrade when compared to AP1 because of a non-binding promise that it "might" get upgraded before their lease term is out. Any other automakers would be laughed out of the room for suggesting this kind of sales tactics.
I still believe in Tesla/Elon's end game vision, and I think what they accomplished is nothing short of brilliant, but I think it's a very risky investment at this point and the road ahead is bumpier than many like to admit.
The upcoming Model 3 will be the acid test for Tesla. It will no doubt be a good car, but at this point people should focus less on what the car can do and on how the car will be rolled out, sold and supported afterwards. A wealthy Model S customer may be ok with having the car in the shop after a minor accident for 5 months due to lack of replacement parts, but for an average Joe paying $500/month leasing a Model 3 that would just be the birth of a new BMW customer.
reply