As an investor of Tesla who bought into Elon's vision I've been getting more and more nervous about how the company is actually run at this point.

A modern car company is as much of a production and supply chain company as it's a product and tech company. I get the feeling that due to Tesla being cutting edge in the tech department it led to all the supply chain/production problems being treated as if they are speed bumps on the way, when in reality they are fundamental core competitive areas for an automotive company. Toyota is not the world's premier automaker because they have cutting edge tech, they are what they are because they build unbelievably number of reliable cars at an unbelievable scale.

The bleeding of cash after so many promises of "not going to raise money again" just shows that their vision is way ahead of their execution ability. Decisions like the terribly executed Falcon Wing Doors on a SUV that delayed production and increased cost and hurt reliability just further gave fuel to all the doubters.

I also have a strong suspicion that Tesla has not been honest with their Auto Pilot 2 and full self driving tech's progress. The current AP2 is an unsafe joke and I have no idea how people are ok with paying $5-10k for a significant downgrade when compared to AP1 because of a non-binding promise that it "might" get upgraded before their lease term is out. Any other automakers would be laughed out of the room for suggesting this kind of sales tactics.

I still believe in Tesla/Elon's end game vision, and I think what they accomplished is nothing short of brilliant, but I think it's a very risky investment at this point and the road ahead is bumpier than many like to admit.

The upcoming Model 3 will be the acid test for Tesla. It will no doubt be a good car, but at this point people should focus less on what the car can do and on how the car will be rolled out, sold and supported afterwards. A wealthy Model S customer may be ok with having the car in the shop after a minor accident for 5 months due to lack of replacement parts, but for an average Joe paying $500/month leasing a Model 3 that would just be the birth of a new BMW customer.

You're concerned with a 23% YTD return on the stock and a 600% return over 5 years? The market has a way of signaling if a company is totally screwed up. Looks like it isn't.

Well the market can be terribly wrong on many companies in the long run, both undervaluing great companies and overvaluing terrible companies. Tesla's vision is for the next 20 years, not the last 5.

Historical performance is also not an indicator of future performance. Everyday I'm holding onto the shares is the same as if I made the decision to buy that many shares on that day. If anything the fantastic return would encourage long term investors so far to partially cash out and diversify their risk a bit.

> Everyday I'm holding onto the shares is the same as if I made the decision to buy that many shares on that day

This is a great way to think about holding investments. I remember using this argument to try and convince a family member that they should sell what I considered to be a bad investment. I phrased it as 'If you were forced to sell your shares right now would you use the money from the sale to immediately buy back your shares?'. He responded that no, he wouldn't. Obviously this ignores brokerage fees, but it is a useful thought experiment nonetheless.

Yep, and it's a great way to debunk stuff like the Sunken Cost (I've put in so much already!) fallacy.

That return can only be realized if OP sells. It sounds like OP's intent was to buy shares in a long-term business/vision, not in a stock.

In the long term, markets are a weighing machine, but in the short term, they are a popularity contest.

In August 1998, YHOO traded under $10/share. In December 1999, YHOO traded at > $100/share, a > 1000% return over 16 months. From February 2001 to February 2003, YHOO traded under $10/share. Markets are fickle.

> 23% YTD return

While the 600% is impressive, the year to date performance matches the overall market.

Gotta hit those Model 3 dates to maintain the confidence.

The market isn't an oracle, and a stock doing well is no guarantee that a company is moving in the right direction. The sentiment is that they're doing well, but only time can prove that.

VRX was worth $257 in 2015, now it's worth $11.

Musk did not say "not going to raise money again". That said, if you don't like how he has communicated about past raises, you should definitely sell -- there's no sign that this style of management is going to change.

the one problem with your post is that you think it's still a car company.

Well judging by the percentage of their revenue from cars at this point they are undeniably a car company. Their future vision is one thing but that's predictive and not descriptive.

Apple can have a vision of building cars in the future but it doesn't change the fact that they are a consumer electronics company today.

Vision is cheap, execution is where the money is at.

People aren't buying Apple stock because of what the company is today, they're buying it because of where they think Apple will be in the future relative to what they are now. In Apple's case, that future version might still be a consumer electronics company. Just one with (hopefully) innovative new products and a higher share price than you're buying in for.

Given the Tesla's SolarCity merge, the associated solar shingles project, the battery gigafactory, the PowerWall, and their grid energy storage projects, I wouldn't invest in Tesla today thinking "Tesla is a car company, and 5 years from now they'll be a bigger car company with new car models!" in the same way that I'd approach Apple.

Please correct me if i'm wrong, but I think the comment was suggesting more than the fact that Tesla, in the literal sense, sells more than cars. I think it's also important to note the company itself supposedly operates much differently than a traditional car company, and in fact much like a software company.

A company is defined by the type of goods/services it provides instead of how it operates.

I can operate my bagel shop like the CIA but it won't be spying on the Trump Tower through microwaves anytime soon :)

Curious: What do you think is Tesla/Musk's "end game vision"?

To make humanity an interplanetary species.

http://www.theverge.com/2016/9/27/13079472/elon-musk-mars-sp...

Being the main company that in 10 years replaces all cars that currently exist that drive around autonomously that no one owns and that can only be ordered via an app that are powered by Solar panels that are on Hyperloops all around the world.

In short. :)

Can you explain why do you consider AP2 to be a downgrade from AP1? I thought it's everything AP1 has + more.

Supposedly that's the case, but since they switched away from Mobile Eye they are still trying to reach feature parity with AP1 at this point.

It was supposed to take 2 months, but viola, 6 months later they are still struggling and there are many YouTube videos out there showing how terrible and unsafe it is.

It still lack many features of AP1 such as automatic lane changing and blind spot detection at this point. Lane keeping is also not as stable and safe as AP1 and many videos show that the car like to drift into oncoming traffic.

It will, but it doesn't yet.

Cars with the second generation autopilot hardware were sold without any autopilot at all. It also had no auto park, no automatic headlights, no automatic wipers, no automatic emergency braking, no side collision warning, no lane departure warning, no automatic lane change, or summon.

A 45Mph speed limited version of autosteer was enabled in an update, and maybe some of those other features. I sadly do not actually own one myself to know.

AP2 is truly dangerous. It's incomprehensible they would release something like this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ1XLqc5IUg

I guess it's a good reality check for autonomous cars when you take away the LIDAR toys. One rather important point is that the car often doesn't realize it is screwing up, because quelle surprise, realizing you don't have a correctly detected lane can be just as difficult as detecting one in the first place.

I can't afford a Tesla anyway, but even if I could I'd be wary about buying one on the promise that the Hardware 2 cars "will" get full self driving.

I can easily see a new version with Lidar coming along and all those old cars not getting that full self-driving update after all, even in places where the law allows it.

Wow. That is a trainwreck. Or car wreck.

How much value are they expecting to get from riding the "Beta" train? There's a huge difference between their self-congratulatory demos of features and the reality here.

Oh, and you have to pay for this.

Tesla is basically taking on a loan in form of a convertible notes. probably much smarter to distribute their lender among multiple entities than one giant bank that would have leverage on them.

Also, it looks like Tesla would use a portion of the money to inflate their share prices via a small buyback. The after market trading so far make this strategy look successful.

So at the end of a day: Tesla is raising capital without diluting their shareholders and reducing their share values and giving up much control. Also the maturity date of 5 years is rather interesting. I wonder if it correlates with their internal projections and their ability to pay that money back by then.

You've contradicted yourself in the two quotes below.

"Tesla is basically taking on a loan in form of a convertible notes."

"So at the end of a day: Tesla is raising capital without diluting their shareholders and reducing their share values"

Convertible debt is in fact dilutive. It's even specifically accounted for when calculating Diluted Earnings per Share : http://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/dilutedeps.asp

Sort of, but not really...the FASB has said you can treat the underlying shares as non-dilutive if the stock price isn't above the conversion price (this is called "net share settlement"). So basically, while outstanding, the debt acts like debt for accounting purposes until the stock price is above the conversion price. When it goes above the conversion price, the you treat those incremental shares as dilutive. Additionally TSLA is putting what's called a bond hedge (or call spread) on top of this, which limits dilution over and above an even higher stock price.

Pretty sweet deal if your stock price doesn't go up and you only have to pay minimal interest.

Here's an example that lays out a similar structure and accounting treatment: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1084961/000119312513...

reply


But you're not flooding the market with $750M new common stock of TSLA in the market. If TSLA price crashes it could impact consumer confidence in buying the T3 which Tesla is banking on.

If TSLA drops and T3 are delayed, many consumers might panic and not oder their car creating a vicious circle.

>probably much smarter to distribute their lender among multiple entities than one giant bank that would have leverage on them.

A less charitable reading is that no single lender wanted to write the debt. A billion isn't substantial...

> So at the end of a day: Tesla is raising capital without diluting their shareholders

They're also offering at least $250 million in common stock as part of this round. And the notes are convertible so if it becomes profitable to convert them those will result in dilution as well.

reply


Link to press release: http://ir.tesla.com/releasedetail.cfm?ReleaseID=1017594

As an ex-Allaire stack dev, couldn't help but have a chuckle at the cfm. :)

This is the sort of thing that ought to terrify the makers of legacy automotive technology, both for how Tesla might scale production, but also how Tesla might become a lot more aggressive with its intellectual property strategy.

Does anyone know the % interest rate on these? It seems to be blanked out.

How can financial markets function efficiently when such basic information is suppressed?

The interest rate, conversion price and other terms of the notes are to be determined, according to the press release.

That went quickly from denying a capital raise to reality.

Elon said in a recent earnings call that, while they would probably be fine without a raise, they expected it would make investors more comfortable if they did a raise and thus might do one.

How much of Tesla's prospects are due not to free market competition, but Elon Musk lending his credibility to Trump? What happens to his competition, who do compete in the market and take a principled stand against Trump? Is Musk still supporting Trump? I just spent some time doing a little research (below) and as far as I can tell, the answer is to the questions seem unsettling, though I couldn't find many great, current sources in a short time. I'd be interested in serious discussion and information; let's skip the partisan hackery - there's so much out there that more won't provide any marginal revenue!

* Billboard near Elon Musk's Tesla factory asks him to 'dump Trump'

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/billboard-elon-musks-tesla-fa...

* Elon Musk, other business leaders to talk infrastructure with Trump Wednesday

http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/08/news/companies/elon-musk-don...

Musk, who is a member of both Trump's economic advisory council and manufacturing council

* Elon Musk: Rex Tillerson could be an 'excellent' secretary of state [from January]

http://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-says-rex-tillerson-...

Note that Tillerson was previously CEO of Exxon-Mobil, a captain of the carbon industry.

.

----

.

Don't forget the strong appearance that Trump is selling access. What will happen to the space exploration goals of Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, for example, or other Musk competitors? Note that Musk's actions puts pressure on them, too, to support Trump or risk serious damage to their businesses. And also it seriously disrupts the free market to have it depend on personal relationships with the President rather than merit of the companies.

* Musk’s Surprise Rapport With Trump Means 40% Rally for Tesla [from January]

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-26/musk-s-su...

* Elon Musk’s Trump Alliance Indicates Great Things for Tesla Stock

http://www.profitconfidential.com/stock/elon-musk-trump-alli...

* UBS analyst says he can't understand why Tesla shares are up so much this year, sell the stock

https://www.cnbc.com/2017/02/16/ubs-analyst-says-he-cant-und...

"We struggle to understand the run-up, particular as Q4 deliveries missed, though positive spin on the Musk-Trump relationship, reconfirmed Model 3 launch timing, and expectations of new reveals (including more autonomous features) are likely factors," analyst Colin Langan wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

* UBS (Basically): Tesla’s Path To Profitability Now Dependent On Musk-Trump Bromance [a one-sided editorial]

http://dealbreaker.com/2017/03/teslas-profitability-musk-tru...

UBS notes, “there has been discussion that Trump’s infrastructure project may involve federal subsidies for a nationwide EV charging corridor, which could reduce the cost burden.”

Elon Musk's surprising secret weapon: Trump? [From January]

* Elon Musk Has Trump’s Ear, and Wall Street Takes Note

http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/20/technology/elon-musk-trump/

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/26/business/elon-musk-donald...

[Both re: Morgan Stanley investor advice:]

"Elon Musk has an important line of communication to Donald Trump through his role as a strategic advisor to the President-elect," Adam Jonas, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, wrote in an investor note Thursday. / "We believe this level of coordination with the new administration could actually evolve into greater strategic value than with the prior administration," Jonas added.

Mr. Jonas said that the "strategic relationship between Tesla leadership and the new administration is an important development" in his decision to upgrade Tesla stock.

.

----

.

And some background:

* Elon Musk Is Betting Big on Donald Trump

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/02/elon-...

I'm not going to normalize supporting a demagogue.

Why does Tesla need this? What is the money going to be used for?

reply


I just picked up my Model X after a week in the shop. They weren't able to finish all of the work, because "we are busy this time of year." They told me to bring it back in April.

In about a year of ownership, this is the 3rd time I've lost the car for about a week. I probably should have brought it to the shop 3-4 other times, but I let the issues build up.

They've had to replace all sorts of parts on my car, including the entire driver's seat. Even basic stuff like my phone playing audio doesn't work half the time. The driver's side wing mirror quit opening. I've had to reboot the car 10+ times in order for the dashboard display to work. The gull wing door opened into a ceiling and left a scratch. The hood opened into a ceiling and left a scratch. My windows have quit going up three times. Most of the trim / sealing / etc is coming off, misaligned, etc. I probably sit here and think of 10 more problems.

Anyway, I knew I was buying a v 0.1 car and I’m generally happy with it, despite the problems. Their service has actually been amazing, but that's kind of the point of my post:

If the Model 3 has anywhere near the same level of problems as my X, at 10x the scale, Tesla is doomed. How could this possibly be even remotely cost effective on a lower-margin Model 3?

They really overdid it with the X. Lots of cool stuff, but kind of impractical.

I have an S, which I think they got just about right. I actually just drove it back from the service center, but the problems I've had have been fairly minor and the sort of thing you might expect from any car.

I'm hoping that the strict cost target for the 3 will mean that it's simpler and and more reliable. Certainly there won't be crazy-ass doors to go wrong. I agree that the 3 must be a lot better for the company to survive.

By the way, when you say the hood opened into a ceiling, do you mean the tailgate? The hood is still manually operated, unless I missed some news.

Sorry, I meant the tailgate.

If it makes you feel any better, This seems to actually be fairly common in the automobile market for new model cars to have teething issues like this.

I bought a new model mini cooper a few years back right after f56 came out and ran into issues like: USB port would not charge a Verizon smartphone, Car would occasionally stall and would need to be put in park to start again, Replaced rear seat, air bags.

It sucks, but it seems like the sort of last minute post release bug fixing that happens all over in software.

> The hood opened into a ceiling

Is that a Model X issue? What would you expect to happen in another car?

Sorry, I meant the trunk.

What happens is, you lift the trunk a little bit and then the car takes over and opens the trunk the rest of the way -- far higher than a person would do in a room with low ceilings. I let go of the trunk and had no real way to stop it from opening itself the rest of the way into the ceiling.

$750M, not billion

The $750M is the amount of convertible debt; there's a separate $250M of new common stock being issued.

