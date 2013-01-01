Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Startup Serves Up Chicken Produced Directly from Cells (wsj.com)
After not eating meat for over 20 years due to the environmental and ethical concerns over how it's conventionally been made, I was lucky enough to be at the tasting described in the WSJ article. I wrote about it here: https://medium.com/@sethbannon/i-just-ate-meat-for-the-first...

I wish the tasting was done with simple preparations, so we can read about how it tastes compared to regular meat. After all, even pastured chicken tastes wildly better than conventional chicken.

Maybe it is a very personal tendency, but I don't think I could ever not have more chicken, especially if I had fried chicken after 20 years... I applaud your self-control.

Can you speak to the cost? The WSJ article says it currently costs $9,000 per pound to produce the "clean meat". Does that mean you ate something like a $900 chicken? (Assuming you had a small sample)

The costs are still too high for commercial viability but they're dropping rapidly. In 2013, the first cultured burger cost $330,000 to make. Just under a year ago, Memphis Meats was at $18,000/lb of clean beef produced. Now they're at $9,000/lb. This is before any sort of efficiencies from scale, and before many steps of the process have been anywhere near fully optimized. They expect their costs to reach 2 cents/g by 2021, which would be cost competitive.

At $9,000 per pound of meat, this is not going to be replacing real meat from animals anytime soon. Chickens are already highly efficient when it comes to converting feed into edible meat. I'm skeptical that cell culture will ever be able to come close to the same level of efficiency.

Cell cultures need to be sterile, the sugars, growth factors, and other nutrients used need to be highly refined. These are not requirements that are likely to change in the foreseeable future.

You're absolutely right that conventional chicken is the hardest nut to crack when it comes to achieving price parity (beef and pork are easier), but I'm much more optimistic than you.

And while chickens are somewhat efficient, they're not as efficient as culturing techniques ought to be at scale. Memphis Meats' process will require 3 calories of input to produce 1 calorie of beef. That's just better than chicken, and massively better than beef or pork.

> this is not going to be replacing real meat from animals anytime soon

Put your prediction on PredictionBook? It's a great way to keep track of your predictions, and learn to be calibrated (e.g. to have about 80% of your predictions-of-80%-likelihood be correct, which doesn't come naturally to people).

http://predictionbook.com/

Sure, no one is suggesting it's ready for market. I don't think the effort is entirely futile, though. While it's true that chickens are more efficient than pretty much any other kind of livestock (except possibly insects), they still have to produce feathers and bones (and guano - we do use most of that one way or another, but not having to dispose of it wouldn't be a bad thing). Still, it seems like vat-grown beef or lamb makes more sense, since they are much more resource-intensive than chicken to start with.

That said, as a long-time vegetarian I would still guess that animal protein is likely to stay more resource-intensive than plant protein. But it could still be an improvement over our current situation, especially in terms of our treatment of animals, and use of water and feed.

Cell culturing has a history of the requisite procedures being brought to scale when necessary (insulin production for one classic example). I'm not arguing that the scale is the same. Obviously, comparing a highly evolved animal literally designed for producing meat vs. the natural insulin production of a pig is completely different. But, the evidence says the procedures scale well, given enough time.

Would this somehow be different?

Is chicken really designed for producing meat? Speaking in exclusively in terms of resource consumption, it seems like a lot of resources would be wasted by the bird on a lot of necessary, but wasteful (from the point of producing meat) activities (e.g. moving?).

I am not a biologist, so I am genuinely curious...

I read it to mean efficient as compared to other ways of producing protein rich food, not efficient in the strict sense with regard to conservation of energy.

You don't need to match the scale, since people will pay a premium to not kill a chicken (or treat a chicken inhumanely). But you still would have to get pretty close - maybe double or triple the cost.

Mass production of economical, safe, "vat-grown" meats can't come soon enough.

Wonder what would happen to the tons of soybeans/corn currently raised as animal feed in that case though...

Processed into feedstock for the meat-vats. Roughly the same workflow as before, just streamlined.

Even bioreactors that produce pharmaceutical products are running on carbon-based energy derived from agricultural output -- glucose gotta come from somewhere. Fixed nitrogen, amines, gotta come from somewhere.

Is that a problem or a good thing. We currently suffer from deforistation due to agriculture. If those feilds could be reforested that would be a good thing. Of course pure capitalism doesn't allow for that, but with a little government intervention (aka, buy up the unneeded feilds) or economic decay (feilds become abandoned due to their lack of value ;) ) then reforestation could occure.

Or there could be solar panels put there, or the corn could end up producing the input to the vat. Or hemp could be grown there which could be used as a construction material, or ...

It could perhaps be a) put to other uses or b) no longer grown in such large quantities and replaced by some other less harmful plan (speaking about corn in particular which is heavily subsidized and terrible for the soil it grows in).

More frankenfood. When will we learn ?

Learn what, exactly?

