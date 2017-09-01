Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dropbox disabled all links to Public-folder files today
This feels like a step backwards. DB has struggled to figure out something beyond being a really great cloud-share drive thing, and sorta kinda messed around with using your DB to host media like photos (which would then make users desire to upgrade their space) and automagically supply some interface sugar around a pile of photos.

But they could have kept going in that direction and competed with all of the photosharing sites, soundcloud, heck even youtube if they had wanted. Say I like to vlog, what would be easier? After filming raw footage, edit it, make my final cut, upload to youtube and wait for transcoding and availability? Or just put my final cut into a "droptube" folder and it automagically appears at www.droptube.com (not a real thing, but could be in some alternate dimension)

Or what if I want to host a simple site? Fiddle with a hosting provider, screw around trying to figure out the 37 different metrics I'll be charged for, or just put some html, css and js file into a dropbox "webhost" folder?

I dunno, I think they're closing off lots of opportunity and have had trouble executing on this kind of cloud application for the masses, or they're really not going after it.

My guess is that the reason they are closing this is the cost of bandwidth. Dropbox allowed to host publicly all types of large files and exchange such files by a link that did not require any interaction with DropBox to download. It seems really hard to monetize such usage.

I'm guessing they can't go that route because youtube (google), and twitch (amazon) are the only 600lbs gorillas that can do /something/ to stave off the insane 100lbs gorilla that goes for the jugular (MPAA/RIAA and the like).

Photo-gallery, as you've noted opens them to competing with other such providers... who all seem to eventually race towards throwing ads on everything to try and make some profit.

Freely accessible areas also equate to more consumers (not users), and I don't know if DB's business model charges any kind of fee for access to that data.

This mostly sounds like DB is out of areas they want to / feel they can succeed in tapping for new customers and thus they attempt to cut back on costs with the hope of inertia retaining the existing users.

> This mostly sounds like DB is out of areas they want to / feel they can succeed in tapping for new customers and thus they attempt to cut back on costs with the hope of inertia retaining the existing users.

I'm okay with how Dropbox as-is as a Pro user, and have no problem giving them $100/year in perpetuity.

A product must not constantly evolve/improve for it to succeed. "Good enough" can carry the day. Sync always works. My files are always there. That's what I'm paying for.

I suspect they just want to focus on their core benefit so that they don't stretch too thin.

I relied on this "light" publishing for a few things and I'm quite pissed off. I did not notice any notification on this.

To me, this should be done very very visibly and with tons of warnings. I used it to communicate screenshots with details, etc. Now all links are broken and I'm SOL with no viable solution to changing those links from documents, bugs, etc., etc.

Very very very bad!

Oh, they definitely notified their users. There were emails and warnings in the UI, it was very visible. Really, you can't blame Dropbox there.

However, one can still blame Dropbox for the change itself. I used this on several occasions, including hosting archives for academic publications. No way in hell I can change those links. Maybe that wasn't a wise choice, but at that time it looked like a good way: The link did not give a clue about my identity, making peer review easier, and DB being a well-funded and known internet company those links were surely meant to work forever, cool URLs don't change is something they had to know. Boy was I wrong.

I'm a Dropbox Plus user and I didn't see a single email or in-app message about this.

I do not see any emails from them. Maybe I read them over quickly and deleted them :-(

I'm not an active dropbox user, but I have had an account for quite some time. I just searched and I have no emails from dropbox about this change.

I have an email notification from Dropbox in December of last year saying this will be disabled.

Yes, I probably missed the notifications somehow.

It's a free service, so my bad for using it without a good backup, but I had used programs for a long long time that produce screenshots with one keystroke and copy the URL to the clipboard, saving time.

I figured this was relatively low overhead for them and a popular feature, so they would keep it. Lesson learned ..

I received a notification 3 to 4 months ago and then a reminder about 2 weeks ago. Maybe a spam filter ate it. :(

Looks like you could at least upgrade to a paid Dropbox plan and your public links would remain working until September 1, 2017.

This was amazingly awesome because: I could teach people how to make a website, and how to have on the internet, in minutes.

Having said that, I haven't had that public folder in many many many many many years. So I'm surprised about this announce.

If anyone knows a quick way to let anyone do what I described above, please do tell.

I use GitHub. I'm a developer, so maybe this is hard... They let you use their website to create a repo, add a file, and then in the settings specify that master is the source branch for GhPages so that it's available via the browser to the world at yourname.github.io/yourproject. You can even add a custom domain if you want.

is github pages limited to jekyll? Or can you host any kind of html page? I thought about it as well but it adds a lot of complexity. Git is not easy to learn.

Oh wait, you're saying that you can do everything without using Git? That sounds good then.

Archive.org lets you upload your own files, with metadata.

http://archive.org/

You have a bit more of a guarantee there. Bonus points if you fill in the copyright field correctly.

PDFs, audio files, video files etc will all be post-processed and rendered like you would expect them to be.

Isn't that taking advantage of a service that is not to be used for this?

S3 buckets with the website feature enabled, but you have to pay for usage and I don't know of a way to emulate Dropbox's local filesystem integration with S3... at least not one that's accessible for nontechnical users.

That's already complicated + not free.

Well this isn't suitable for "normal" users but I use SyncThing to sync a folder on my computer to a server running Apache.

What is the server running Apache? :)

It's a Digital Ocean droplet.

surge.sh is a great solution.

This is pretty lame, now when I share files I have to direct them to Dropbox's dumb interstitial page which pushes them to sign up.

Unless I'm mistaken, this won't affect services such as Site44.com [0], which lets you create up to 10 Web sites by syncing with specified Dropbox folders for $4.95 per month. I use the service for a side project and to publish a site for my students with the materials for the law-school course I teach; it works quite well. (EDIT: And that's my only connection with the company.)

[0] http://www.Site44.com

Title is evidently incorrect: the link itself clearly states they just disabled this functionality for Free accounts.

I can verify it still works for Pro/Plus accounts with existing Public folders.

Only until September 1, according to the page.

> Effective September 1, 2017, Dropbox Pro, Plus, and Business users will no longer be able to render HTML content, and the Public folder and its sharing functionality will be disabled.

Seeing the /help/16, I'm guessing this is one of the oldest help page of Dropbox. /help/1 and /help/2 don't exist, so the still published oldest one must be https://www.dropbox.com/help/3 "System requirements to run Dropbox", makes sense

You're probably right. This page has existed since at least 2009, in various forms[0]. For many years, it helpfully instructed users how to share the files in their public folder, one of their most useful features from day 1.

[0] http://web.archive.org/web/20091114094103/http://www.dropbox...

I was under the impression those where disabled long ago.

Tor is always good if you need a quick easy way to publish something without a public IP address

How exactly does Tor replace the ease of publishing something with Dropbox?

You just run a web server in a hidden service, it takes less than five minutes to set up. People without for can still see it with onion.to.

I guess he's referring to the fact that you can run a server behind Tor at an onion address without needing to forward any ports.

But that's not really the same problem.

AFAIK creating new accounts didn't give you a folder "Public" anymore since a long time ago, but they still existed with preserved functionality for old users.

I'm an old user and mine disapeared a huge amount of years ago. I'm quite surprised by this announcement.

What's wrong with the "shared link" functionality they are offering?

This was the main reason I unsubscribed from Dropbox this month.

DropBox will die, everybody knows it. They don't do anything Google Drive, Microsoft OneDriveol or Apple iCloud doesn't do, and these companies all have much more money / talent / infrastructure / synergy with other products

