Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: FaunaDB, a strongly consistent, globally distributed cloud database (fauna.com)
35 points by evanweaver 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 44 comments | favorite





You might consider removing the badge on the home page that says "Global Latency 2.8 ms". Unless you really can give me latency across the globe of 2.8 ms, in which case your solution to the speed-of-light problem is quite impressive :)

reply


Reads do not require coordination, but I take your point.

reply


I'm not sure if you did take the point intended. You would need a datacentre in every city in the world to get that "global latency".

reply


Yes. Light travels 839 km or 521 miles in 2.8 ms. If you need a round-trip to send a query and get a response, then you would have to be within a couple hundred miles of the datacenter, assuming perfect efficiency.

reply


I believe we are measuring the latency between our web-server in AWS and our cloud. The assumption being you can always put your application that close to FaunaDB, because we are available in most regions.

reply


Supporting every region in every public cloud infrastructure provider is absolutely the goal. But we can change the little widget to be less confusing, too.

reply


(Disclosure: I work on Google's Cloud Datastore.)

This looks super neat, and I can't wait to learn more about it, but just for the record: I'm pretty sure this isn't the first serverless cloud database. Both Firebase's Realtime Database and Cloud Datastore (which powers Snapchat and Pokemon Go) are serverless; you pay only for your ops and storage. They've been publicly available for several years.

reply


In technology evolution there are technologies that enable a new ecosystem, and then there are technologies that are built natively for that ecosystem. The previous generation of datastores enabled Lambda style applications, the next generation of databases assumes they are the new normal.

The reasons FaunaDB fits serverless like a glove can be boiled down to a few points: pay-as-you-go, database security awareness and object level access control, hierarchical multi tenancy with quality of service management. Running on multiple clouds makes the Serverless model more acceptable for risk averse enterprises, and complements multi-cloud serverless FaaS execution environments nicely.

There's more to say, check out this post on the blog: https://fauna.com/blog/serverless-cloud-database and https://fauna.com/blog/escape-the-cloud-database-trap-with-s...

reply


Fair enough; I think it depends where you draw the line between key/value store and database.

Both of those depend on other distributed storage systems under the hood, as far as I am aware? Or is Datastore an end to end system? I know Firebase was backed by MongoDB.

reply


Datastore runs on top of Megastore [1]. You can find out more about our data model here [2], but it's definitely not limited to key-value data.

Our end users don't have to think much about our storage system, though, if we're doing our jobs right. :)

[1] https://cloud.google.com/datastore/docs/articles/balancing-s... [2] https://cloud.google.com/datastore/docs/concepts/entities

reply


An interesting observation that I can't seem to "un-observe" is that Megastore is actually a lot more like MongoDB than one would expect.

Both ostensibly work best when the application fits a hierarchical data model (entity groups vs. documents), and provide out-of-the-box strongly-consistent transactions for a single entity group. MongoDB feels like schemaless Megastore.

reply


:)

Here's a paper with which you might already be familiar, but it's one of the citations for the Megastore paper: http://adrianmarriott.net/logosroot/papers/LifeBeyondTxns.pd.... You'll probably enjoy it (if you haven't already!).


If I remember correctly, Datastore is basically a thin layer on top of Megastore[1] (aka the precursor to Spanner).

1: https://static.googleusercontent.com/media/research.google.c...

reply


Serverless Database, Global Latency 2.8 ms, Relational but no SQL (whatever sense that makes) BULLSHIT BINGO at its very best.

reply


Hey everybody, today we launched FaunaDB Serverless Cloud, 4 years in the making. FaunaDB is a strongly consistent, globally distributed operational database. It’s relational, but not SQL.

We're excited to open our doors and explain more of our design decisions. Our team is from Twitter, and that experience has deeply informed our interface and architecture. Try it out and let us know what you think.

An on-premises release is coming later this year.

reply


> FaunaDB Serverless Cloud

By "Serverless", do you just mean DBaaS? "Serverless" in the context of a database is kinda weird because the data does have to be stored somewhere. This branding doesn't make much sense to me.

> It’s relational, but not SQL.

Why not SQL? Is there something your query language supports that SQL doesn't?

reply


In answer to your first question, we have a blog post about the provisioning trap here: https://fauna.com/blog/escape-the-cloud-database-trap-with-s...

reply


It still doesn't make much sense to me.

> With pay-as-you-go pricing, your database costs nothing when no one is using it. Combine it with a function-as-a-service provider like AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions, and your entire cost structure scales dynamically with usage.

In provisioning terms, how is FaunaDB different from existing alternatives like Google Cloud Datastore? What makes it "Serverless"? Are you just saying PAYG = "Serverless"?

reply


And to see the depth of integration we're taking, here is a Python crud service example, and see elsewhere in this thread for a link to our production authentication service: https://serverless.com/blog/serverless-fauna-python-example/

reply


It is similar to datastore, but with full-blown database features like transactions, joins, multi-region replication, temporal history, covering and compound indexes, etc.

reply


We also have transactions [1], compound indexes [2] and multi-region replication [3]. I'm not sure what defines a "full-blown" database, but that much is true.

[1] https://cloud.google.com/datastore/docs/concepts/transaction...

[2] https://cloud.google.com/datastore/docs/concepts/indexes

[3] https://cloud.google.com/docs/geography-and-regions#multi-re...


> It’s relational, but not SQL.

Why not? If you already support relational algebra, it seems like a non-brainer to just add SQL. Even if it's only SQL-92 you would be able to support some existing tools/ORMs almost for free.

reply


This is explained a bit in a blog post[1]. Basically, this is because FaunaDB uses Calvin to do distributed transactions, which makes it hard to support OLAP-style SQL sessions. (If I understand the Calvin paper[2] correctly, this has to do with a combination of how it doesn't support "dependent" transactions, and how it does concurrency control.)

1: https://fauna.com/blog/distributed-acid-transaction-performa...

2: http://cs.yale.edu/homes/thomson/publications/calvin-sigmod1...

reply


$0.01 per simple operation sounds very expensive to me. This would add up very quickly.

Edit: I misread it. Perhaps instead of inventing your own point system that you have to explain and hope silly people (like me) don't mix up you could take a lesson from Google Cloud and just lay out the pricing in a table. If you ever add another service you'll have to integrate it also into your made up pricing.

reply


It's $0.01 per thousand, not each.

reply


You're right. I realised that and came to correct it. Thanks for pointing it out.

reply


This sounds a lot like google spanner. I'm no expert though. What's the difference?

reply


So... where does the data go? Maybe a simpleton question but I couldn't easily find an answer in the about section. If it's all function-based, where does the data actually get persisted?

reply


This is a database FOR serverless style applications. It runs on servers like most databases, it's not made out of lambdas. But it's built so you don't have to worry about the details. When a traffic spike hits your app we'll keep up. And when your app is quiet, you don't pay for unused capacity.

reply


Ooooooooooh, that makes sense now. I thought it was a database implemented as as whole series of individual lambdas and I was having a hard time figuring out how you guys pulled that one off.

Data stored "on the wire"? :D

reply


Pretty sure this is how reality works: all matter is information, all information is functional, hence all perception is the lazy evaluation of a functional universe.

It merely remains to turn this into a startup.

reply


Could be done with data stored in files in S3 buckets. Probably not the most efficient way to run a queryable database, but possibly not the worst either.

reply


You should explain how it works. It's not like I'm going to steal your ideas and spend five years implementing them ... or maybe I will if it's good ;)

reply


There is a related technical blog post [1] and discussion [2]. Also I've got a companion blog post on the Serverless.com blog at [3]

[1] https://fauna.com/blog/escape-the-cloud-database-trap-with-s...

[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13877223

[3] https://serverless.com/blog/faunadb-serverless-authenticatio...

reply


What's the biggest deployment so far?

reply


We have a bunch of customers listed in the press release. [0] Our managed cloud installation is about the size of our large customers. NVIDIA launched their latest world-scale user facing service on top of FaunaDB.

Personally I'm more interested in helping people writing fresh apps use FaunaDB, because while we can solve enterprise problems at scale, it's the greenfield apps that will be able to best use our advanced features.

[0] http://finance.yahoo.com/news/fauna-launches-faunadb-serverl...

reply


Cool. My team has been looking for something like this.

reply


You can jump directly into the developer dashboard with only an email address here, and start playing with queries: https://fauna.com/serverless-cloud-sign-up

reply


My team wants to understand this in context of other databases. Are there any architecture docs available?

reply


We have a white paper coming soon...if you email us at priority@fauna.com we can give you a preview.

reply


can't wait to learn more

reply


The docs are now public...so you can.

We have a blog post by Daniel Abadi coming as well about the consistency model.

reply


Have you talked to Aphyr yet about testing it and having it become an entry in https://aphyr.com/tags/jepsen?

I've learned to not believe that distributed software will work in practice in the way that its authors claim it will. The stronger the claims, the more important it is to have an independent test validating it before I even think of trusting it.

reply


Totally understandable. We have been talking to Kyle. We have internal verification systems and will be publishing more later this year to that effect.

For what it's worth, we have built high-performance distributed systems before....so it's not just wishful thinking.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: