This looks super neat, and I can't wait to learn more about it, but just for the record: I'm pretty sure this isn't the first serverless cloud database. Both Firebase's Realtime Database and Cloud Datastore (which powers Snapchat and Pokemon Go) are serverless; you pay only for your ops and storage. They've been publicly available for several years.
The reasons FaunaDB fits serverless like a glove can be boiled down to a few points: pay-as-you-go, database security awareness and object level access control, hierarchical multi tenancy with quality of service management. Running on multiple clouds makes the Serverless model more acceptable for risk averse enterprises, and complements multi-cloud serverless FaaS execution environments nicely.
There's more to say, check out this post on the blog: https://fauna.com/blog/serverless-cloud-database and https://fauna.com/blog/escape-the-cloud-database-trap-with-s...
Both of those depend on other distributed storage systems under the hood, as far as I am aware? Or is Datastore an end to end system? I know Firebase was backed by MongoDB.
Our end users don't have to think much about our storage system, though, if we're doing our jobs right. :)
Both ostensibly work best when the application fits a hierarchical data model (entity groups vs. documents), and provide out-of-the-box strongly-consistent transactions for a single entity group. MongoDB feels like schemaless Megastore.
Here's a paper with which you might already be familiar, but it's one of the citations for the Megastore paper: http://adrianmarriott.net/logosroot/papers/LifeBeyondTxns.pd.... You'll probably enjoy it (if you haven't already!).
We're excited to open our doors and explain more of our design decisions. Our team is from Twitter, and that experience has deeply informed our interface and architecture. Try it out and let us know what you think.
An on-premises release is coming later this year.
By "Serverless", do you just mean DBaaS? "Serverless" in the context of a database is kinda weird because the data does have to be stored somewhere. This branding doesn't make much sense to me.
> It’s relational, but not SQL.
Why not SQL? Is there something your query language supports that SQL doesn't?
> With pay-as-you-go pricing, your database costs nothing when no one is using it. Combine it with a function-as-a-service provider like AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions, and your entire cost structure scales dynamically with usage.
In provisioning terms, how is FaunaDB different from existing alternatives like Google Cloud Datastore? What makes it "Serverless"? Are you just saying PAYG = "Serverless"?
Why not? If you already support relational algebra, it seems like a non-brainer to just add SQL. Even if it's only SQL-92 you would be able to support some existing tools/ORMs almost for free.
Edit: I misread it. Perhaps instead of inventing your own point system that you have to explain and hope silly people (like me) don't mix up you could take a lesson from Google Cloud and just lay out the pricing in a table. If you ever add another service you'll have to integrate it also into your made up pricing.
Data stored "on the wire"? :D
It merely remains to turn this into a startup.
Personally I'm more interested in helping people writing fresh apps use FaunaDB, because while we can solve enterprise problems at scale, it's the greenfield apps that will be able to best use our advanced features.
We have a blog post by Daniel Abadi coming as well about the consistency model.
I've learned to not believe that distributed software will work in practice in the way that its authors claim it will. The stronger the claims, the more important it is to have an independent test validating it before I even think of trusting it.
For what it's worth, we have built high-performance distributed systems before....so it's not just wishful thinking.
