|
|Launch HN: Wifi Dabba (YC W17) – Low-Cost Wifi in India
|
24 points by mildlyclassic 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite
|Wifi Dabba provides super cheap, super fast internet at tea-stalls and bakeries in Bangalore, India.
We built Wifi Dabba because mobile data is still expensive and also because getting wifi at the local bakery is just downright cool.
We focussed on chai wallahs and bakeries because they're everywhere and practically everyone in India gets chai at least once a day from these stalls.
We have 3 plans, Rs.2 for 100mb, Rs.10 for 500mb & Rs.20 for 20GB. We don't have any free trials or ads because we think the Rs.2 price point is something that everyone can afford.
We've got 100 locations so far, if you're reading this from Bangalore, check out our coverage map on http://www.wifidabba.com to try us out at a bakery near you.
Our grand plan is to have Bangalore totally covered by the end of this year.
I'm Karam and my co-founder is Shubhendu, Wifi Dabba is actually the result of 6 painful years of building 32 different apps and watching them fail before we found something that had product/market fit. I've lurked on HN for years now and its a mini-daydream come true to be part of YC. We're both happy to answer any questions about Wifi Dabba or even just to commiserate with you on just how hard building products is.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
For context, that is about $0.30.
In any case, this is awesome. Any plans to expand to other cities soon?
An unrelated question (that I think you might have a good answer to): When I've been to India, I've noticed that there is a lot of free WiFi around (in Mumbai, at least), but ALL of it requires that you have an Indian phone number that you have to register in order to get access.
Why is this? The cynic in me assumes that this so that network traffic can be tied to a real human being (since your phone number is tied to your person).
I guess a followup question: were there any interesting regulatory hurdles you had to jump through for this? Also what does the backhaul look like? Are you reselling 4G data? Building your own wireless backhaul maybe?
Cool project!
reply