10 years with DragonFly BSD network stack [pdf] (dragonflybsd.org)
10 years with DragonFly BSD network stack [pdf] (dragonflybsd.org)





If anyone could summarize what makes DragonFly's stack different I'd be obliged.

I understand FreeBSD's networking stack has been well-regarded since the 90s[1] and has shipped in many environments and consumer devices. Now that it's 2017, it's interesting to see what else is out there.

[1] https://people.freebsd.org/~andre/tcpoptimization.html

Literally the entire section 2 of the linked to file discusses exactly what you're interested to know. It details the evolution of the DragonFlyBSD's network stack, which started as the FreeBSD network stack.

