Ask HN: Is it a waste of time to develop graphic editor for image ownership?

This is for hiring people to create images. It would be easy to just submit images that exist already (not created by this person). One possible way to get around this is to have them create new images using a developed software namely a proprietary graphical editor that creates a digital signature on the finished image. Is this a waste of time? What are other approaches to proving that someone created their digital media?
Yes. Unless you have very deep pockets or are willing to violate free software license agreements to build this editor, you won't reach a level of maturity that is comparable to the graphical editors artists and designers use any time soon.
Most digital artists really heavily on the tools they've mastered, and will probably consider being forced to use sub-par tools (and probably a specific OS) because you don't trust them a red flag. Might depend on whom you intend to hire though. People from developing countries looking to earn a quick buck might be willing to put up with such shenanigans.
It won't win you any points for sympathy though, and depending on what you intend to build (a marketplace for digital graphics?) might cause too much friction to even get your project off the ground.
> What are other approaches to proving that someone created their digital media?
A professional working relationship based on trust and adequate compensation — or the classic boss/manager looking over your shoulder.
