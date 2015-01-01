2) Made a google search for "<popular software>" on my mother's computer.
3) All the first results were sponsored links from sites distributing a copy of the real software, but ridden with adware, or worse.
4) Disabled all ads without mercy.
*) Switched to uBlock Origin later.
-----
5 years later...
6) Become sysadmin of a global company with more than 10 000 computers.
7) Distribute Chrome and Firefox to all of them with ad blocking software pre-installed.
Advertisements in general I accept and I don't have any desire to prevent people or companies from including it in their own content, although, if included, I'll likely view the content as less reputable and the creator as having less integrity. Some people flat-out hate all ads and that's why they have an ad blocker. Their acceptable ad list would have 0 entries.
Tracking is a non-starter for me, advertising is possible without tracking but it's not generally done that way, it works for TV and radio. Most "ad" networks don't actually give a hoot about advertising, they care about tracking and tricking companies into footing the bill for collecting the data. I use my ad blocker as a tracking blocker, I wouldn't have bothered to install it if tracking weren't possible. I have no qualms about preventing someone from collecting information about me. I'd want anything ads that come from a third-party to be off the acceptable ad list (effectively an empty list).
Annoying UI I can tolerate to a point. Most of this is blocked by my "ad" blocker so I only see how bad it really is out there in the wild when I forget to install it. Assuming the ad blocker didn't do that, if things get too annoying I'd leave the site, if I find myself returning to the site and getting annoyed often, I'll filter out links to the site wherever I can. There are handful of really annoying sites that come up often enough that I've made a browser plug-in for myself to do link filtering on. Right now most of the sites on the list have a pay-wall or "ad" block blocker and keep playing the cat & mouse game and winning (good for them, they must imagine Sisyphus happy).
This is how I wish "ad blocking" worked: Community driven list of "bad players", bad being any tracking, dark patterns, or very annoying UI; links to bad players get removed from all pages, I never want to see them or their click-baity titles ever again; white-list for site you want to let track, trick and annoy you; grey-list for sites you want to see but still block in the traditional way.
Ever since ABP announced the Acceptable Ads program, the biggest complaint lodged against them has been that it's within their control, and so in their interest not to enforce policies strictly in their users' interest. (See https://hn.algolia.com/?query=Adblock%20Plus%20Acceptable%20... .) I am certain that this latest step is not perfect, but it is a step forward, and a sign of at least apparent willingness to listen to the community, and I am glad to see it.
It's like concept of "acceptable groping" from an HR department. Completely at odds with their stated intent and standard ethics.
Sorry, I'm now using uBlock Origin and/or Safari content blockers. I'll go with those organizations who don't have any interest/stake in permitting ads.
If I am going to pay for content, I'll do so. If that's not kosher with the content producer, I'll simply abstain.
Both of these are undeniably true about specific ads, but surely not the genre of advertising in general? I think that magazine ads, for example, are neither infection vectors nor privacy leaks. To the extent that these can be audited, surely preventing malware distribution and respecting my privacy are part of what should be included in the definition of 'acceptable'. (If they are not included, then I would argue that that is a failure of a specific implementation of "acceptable ads", not of the notion of acceptability itself.)
> It's like concept of "acceptable groping" from an HR department. Completely at odds with their stated intent and standard ethics.
While that is a potent analogy, I would argue that there's a difference: most of us agree that there is no level of groping that's acceptable; whereas I _think_ that, even among those of us who would like a web with no ads, the position that there is no level of advertising that's acceptable is extreme.
> Sorry, I'm now using uBlock Origin and/or Safari content blockers. I'll go with those organizations who don't have any interest/stake in permitting ads.
I agree, and don't mean to argue against those options. For what it's worth, I also use µBlock; I left ABP over what I perceived as conflicts of interest, and I am not interested in going back. Nonetheless, since some people do use it, surely this divestiture from a conflict of interest is a good thing, even if it's not perfect.
We're obviously not talking about magazine ads, and an infection vector doesn't necessarily carry an infection (just like not all flies carry disease).
> I _think_ that, even among those of us who would like a web with no ads, the position that there is no level of advertising that's acceptable is extreme.
There are some people who block all javascript. That's far beyond "no level of advertising".
> Nonetheless, since some people do use it, surely this divestiture from a conflict of interest is a good thing, even if it's not perfect.
ABP has always sought revenue. Every time I installed it back in the day, a web page with the author and his significant other would pop up saying something like "I want to marry my fiance, please give us money!". Later ABP turned into a bait and switch. They gathered a lot of people who thought were protecting themselves, reducing load times and cleaning up the web, and then they violated their user's trust by making them targets for the highest bidder. I find that infuriating and disgusting.
We are talking about AdBlock here, right? The context is online ads.
With the advent of e-ink and other paper-replacement technology perhaps your point about print ads not being vectors for infection or privacy leaks may be premature.
What about Ads that induce violent/sexual/medical reactions in their viewers? (e.g. blinking ads causing epilepsy).
Ads are unwanted draws of attention at best, and injurious at worst.
I find that behaviour completely unacceptable, so I block all adverts when browsing the web, and I avoid them wherever it's practical to do so on other media.
"Also, in an industry first, an ordinary user will be seated as one of the 11 committee members to represent consumers’ demands of the online advertising industry."
It's an industry first after six years of the industry Nth of selling out your users. We can't begrudge Adblock Plus's desire to make money. But there's as little reason to accept them blowing smoke up our asses.
-----
