I just completed a 30 day hardware Kickstarter last week and spent $22k on the video ($18k for main video, $4k for founder interview) and raised $57k, which is an outlier to this data. I can tell my campaign is not in the Video Budget / Amount Raised graph because it would stick out near the bottom right. So it seems to me that something's not right.
The product is compelling and I think it shows in the video. Much of the feedback I got for the video was positive. And there are a couple near competitors that have raised $1M+. My internal goal was to break $100k and that did not happen.
Did I make a mistake with this video or campaign? I hit all of the points: early product intro, upbeat mood, 2:23, image quality, founder presence, location scouting and voice talent, and outside help.
You can watch the video here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/samuelclay/turn-touch-b...
What kind of marketing did you do? e.g. what kind of coverage did you seek / get?
What kind of market research did you do? e.g. did you do user studies and get feedback?
How did you determine the selling price? e.g. did you determine whether it was too low (if customers are price insensitive, then you can increase profit by increasing price) or too high (if customers are extremely price sensitive, then you have to accept lower unit margins to increase total profit)
I'm with you on pricing. It's hard to tell what would have worked better. I could possibly have raised the price to $99 from $59, but I didn't do the proper pre-campaign testing that would have confirmed if that was the right strategy.
