Node v7.7.3 Released (nodejs.org)
9 points by nikolay 1 hour ago





The 7.x branch still has issues with "Cannot find module 'internal/fs'" when trying to update modules. I seriously can not figure this issue out, and seemingly no one else can either. it's driving me mental. Going back to 6.x works fine.

I've cleared everything out, reinstalled node, reinstalled npm, nothing works.

Notable changes:

- module: The module loading global fallback to the Node executable's directory now works correctly on Windows. (Richard Lau) #9283

- net: Socket.prototype.connect now once again functions without a callback. (Juwan Yoo) #11762

- url: URL.prototype.origin now properly specified an opaque return of 'null' for file:// URLs. (Brian White) #11691

