Based on user feedback, we're happy to announce our super easy Kubernetes integration. No more wrestling with fluentd configs, fiddling with Elasticsearch knobs or following 30-step guides cutting and pasting other people's configs.
kubectl create secret generic logdna-agent-key --from-literal=logdna-agent-key=<YOUR LOGDNA API KEY>
kubectl create -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/logdna/logdna-agent/master/logdna-agent-ds.yaml
Feel free to try it out. Happy to answer any questions!
As I have understood,you do not set any namespace for the secret/daemonset, which is fine with me.
But this way, I could install multiple agents (for each namespace).
So a better documentation about the best practice installation for multiple namespaces would be nice.
Yeah, we now set our agent up w/o namespaces. During our beta, we originally had it set up inside `kube-system` but 2 of our testers mentioned that the pod wouldn't install unless it was in `default`. So we moved it out of `kube-system` but we still weren't sure what caused the issue since it worked fine on our cluster. We were using Kubernetes v1.4 so it could've been an older version issue.
I don't know why it didn't work -- maybe they put the secret in the wrong namespace?
How do you guys handle multi-line log entries? This is the hardest part with existing setups, and would really help us trace exceptions as they occur in real-time.
We have thought about this before and doing something like: if a line starts with tab or a fixed number of spaces a few times in a row, treat it as 1 line with \n's and store it as such. It would help with alerting and filtering alerts. Just not 100% sure if this will screw up anything.
