At early stages of flexbox idea discussion I proposed (at W3C's www-style WG) it to be implemented in form of two entities:
The flow property describing children layout manager:
flow:default|vertical|horizontal|horizontal-wrap|vertical-wrap|grid...
width:1*; margin-left:2*
https://sciter.com/docs/flex-flow/flex-layout.htm
That schema has very simple physical model that does not require any need for cheatsheets - very simple. Just to walk over illustrations in the document above to get the idea.
Current (accepted) flexbox variant is too controversial IMO. Yet breaks existing CSS box model somehow, what would be the used box width in this case:
div {
flex: 1;
width:100px;
}
display: flex
display: inline-flex
display is a wrong CSS property for that. The display defines requirement of the element for its container.
For example
div { display:inline-block; }
But the flex is about quite different entity: specification of how children of the container shall be replaced.
That's why there is a need for the whole zoo:
display: table | inline-table | flex | inline-flex | grid | inline-grid | etc.
It is really should be
display:list-item; // list item
flow:horizontal; // children replaced horizontally
// with flexes if needed
Sigh.
display
That has nothing do do with "the committee who designed this", the issue has been inherited all the way from CSS 2's inline-block, which defines `display` as a single-value property altering both inner and outer display types.
> Those two behaviors should be orthogonal, IMHO.
Which is why Display Module Level 3 exists https://www.w3.org/TR/css-display-3/#the-display-properties.
However Display 3 is a Working Draft, and thus not available to flexbox (or grid), so until then they need an inline- prefixed "legacy" value.
