Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Flexbox Cheatsheet (yoksel.github.io)
48 points by AllThingsSmitty 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I always viewed https://css-tricks.com/snippets/css/a-guide-to-flexbox/ as the definitive flexbox resource, and https://github.com/philipwalton/flexbugs for browser specific issues

reply


While CSS Tricks certainly is a lot more thorough, I've always found the "throw stuff at the wall" ordering of content (a la Pinterest) to be confusing for things where I probably need to find something specific, or want to read things in order. I think that's where this resource can come in handy.

reply


Just for the history...

At early stages of flexbox idea discussion I proposed (at W3C's www-style WG) it to be implemented in form of two entities:

The flow property describing children layout manager:

    flow:default|vertical|horizontal|horizontal-wrap|vertical-wrap|grid...
and flex length units, describing "spring power" used by the property.

    width:1*; margin-left:2*
for example.

https://sciter.com/docs/flex-flow/flex-layout.htm

That schema has very simple physical model that does not require any need for cheatsheets - very simple. Just to walk over illustrations in the document above to get the idea.

Current (accepted) flexbox variant is too controversial IMO. Yet breaks existing CSS box model somehow, what would be the used box width in this case:

    div {
       flex: 1;
       width:100px;  
    }
two properties compete for the same entity (width of the box) - basic architectural error IMHO.

reply


I still wonder why we have

    display: flex
and

    display: inline-flex
It seems to me that the committee who designed this has been confusing what is happening inside the box (flex or not) with what is happening outside the box (inline or block). Those two behaviors should be orthogonal, IMHO.

reply


Problem is in another architectural error that authors of the spec have made. In fact flexbox is a worst CSS spec ever produced - too many problems yet bloated.

display is a wrong CSS property for that. The display defines requirement of the element for its container.

For example

    div { display:inline-block; }
demands that div itself to be placed inside line-box container in a row with other inline elements.

But the flex is about quite different entity: specification of how children of the container shall be replaced.

That's why there is a need for the whole zoo:

   display: table | inline-table | flex | inline-flex | grid | inline-grid | etc.
Yet even this does not solve principal problem. What if I want to have display:list-item that uses flexes inside. No way...

It is really should be

    display:list-item; // list item 
    flow:horizontal;   // children replaced horizontally
                       // with flexes if needed
or some as such.

Sigh.

    display

reply


> It seems to me that the committee who designed this has been confusing what is happening inside the box (flex or not) with what is happening outside the box (inline or block).

That has nothing do do with "the committee who designed this", the issue has been inherited all the way from CSS 2's inline-block, which defines `display` as a single-value property altering both inner and outer display types.

> Those two behaviors should be orthogonal, IMHO.

Which is why Display Module Level 3 exists https://www.w3.org/TR/css-display-3/#the-display-properties.

However Display 3 is a Working Draft, and thus not available to flexbox (or grid), so until then they need an inline- prefixed "legacy" value.

reply


Truly there should be no use case for the "inline-" prefixed properties anymore. Your HTML+CSS systems should denote layout strictly from parents ("cascading!") and any exceptions to your rules would exhibit either an unsatisfactory rule or an inconsistent design.

reply


The one annoying thing is that there is a bug in safari. You can't do a flex-basis of a % if you want it to work.

reply


Great resource I'll be sure to use it :) Are you using a theme or is it custom made? It's really nice!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: