Math is a description of the physical universe not a definition. As another commented, what is mathematically possible and impossible is entirely our own invention.
Every math-based prediction about the real world will be based on two parts:
1) The world behaves like this model [up to our measurement accuracy].
2) The model implies this prediction.
Their claim would only be speaking to 2) -- that, under the model, you cannot reach absolute zero. The model can still be wrong.
Mathematical proof is mathematical. It has nothing to do with the physical world.
I would argue (as I did in a sibling thread https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13878107) that it is this that can't happen. Mathematics has no power over the real world, only over mathematical models (optionally of the real world). A proof of mathematical impossibility does not constrain the real world; it only allows us to deduce that, if the real world does the mathematically impossible, then our models are wrong (or at least incomplete).
I think that this is not quite true: there is such a thing as mathematical impossibility in the real world, but it applies only to mathematical models; that is, models cannot exhibit the behaviour. This doesn't prevent the real world from exhibiting that behaviour, but it does mean that, if the real world exhibits that behaviour, then the model is inaccurate.
These caveats might make the notion seem useless (as you seem implicitly to be arguing), but I'd argue that they are quite useful. The whole pursuit of quantum gravity comes from the realisation that relativistic and quantum mechanics are mathematically incompatible. That fact alone doesn't tell us which one, if either, is correct, but it certainly tells us that they can't both be correct in all regimes, and that's indisputable information about the real world that we wouldn't have without idealising it through mathematical models.
By the way, did you edit your post? I thought the post to which I responded only had the sentence above, but on preview I saw:
> If it's impossibility is evident in a mathematical model, that's still physical impossibility.
This sentence I don't understand at all. I would argue instead that there is no such thing as physical impossibility; the real world will do what it likes, and we may not forbid it, only observe that certain things haven't happened yet. Any impossibility we observe in a mathematical model is, I would say almost by definition, a mathematical impossibility, even if we deduce physical consequences from it.
No it is. It is quite true that mathematical impossibility is mathematical and has nothing to do with the real world.
> ... but it applies only to mathematical models; that is, models cannot exhibit the behaviour. This doesn't prevent the real world from exhibiting that behaviour, but it does mean that, if the real world exhibits that behaviour, then the model is inaccurate.
You are talking about the validity of a mathematical model (with respect to a real world phenomena). That is a completely different notion.
Mathematically impossible means that, using the rigors of a mathematical proof, a contradiction is reached starting from the original mathematical assumptions. You started with math and ended with math. No real world involved.
> [quantum mechanics and gravity]
First of all, you're not making your life easier by defending your point using the argument of incompatibility of quantum mechanics and gravity.
And second of all, again you're mixing validity of a mathematical model as applied to observed phenomena, with the notion of mathematical impossibility. If the theory of quantum mechanics and the theory of gravity are incompatible, that means both are inaccurate (rather incomplete) models of reality and we need a new model (maybe string theory) to explain the physical world.
Isn't this a nothingburger? How would you hit absolute zero anyway when the minimum joint uncertainty of any given particle's position and momentum must be greater than Planck's constant / 2?
> In statistical mechanics and thermodynamics, temperature is defined as follows:
> 1/temperature = change in entropy/change in energy
> This definition of temperature can go from positive infinity to negative infinity.
That also makes it more clear that while reaching 0 (i.e. infinite Beta) is impossible, negative temperatures are possible (this occurs in processes that undergo a state inversion like in a laser / maser). [2]
If a region contains no particles it would be more accurate to say that it doesn't have a temperature than to say that its temperature is zero.
Like a really basic proof is:
- It takes an infinite amount of time and resources to remove energy to reach absolute zero
- You can't reach infinity
- Therefore reaching absolute zero is impossible.
What deeper knowledge am I missing?
Since particles not at absolute zero have finite energy, this point is non-trivial and proving this point was actually the focus. (Tangentially, I think this has been a common and strong intuition, and suggested by extrapolation from empirical evidence, that you could asymptotically approach but not reach absolute zero because it would be progressively harder as you got closer. But there's a difference between that and a mathematical proof grounded in assumptions that are well-accepted.)
Yes, if you have this as a known truth, you're basically done.
Note that in some systems it's possible to have negative temperatures, which are "hotter" than infinite temperatures.
Thermodynamics is cool!
Maybe I missed it but did the article actually define this "speed of cooling"?
