Hitting Absolute Zero Has Been Declared Mathematically Impossible (sciencealert.com)
The fact that it is technically possible to reach temperatures lower than absolute zero because of quirks in the math really makes this "declaration" less than meaningless to me.

Math is a description of the physical universe not a definition. As another commented, what is mathematically possible and impossible is entirely our own invention.

There's no such thing as "mathematically impossible" in the physical world. If it's impossibility is evident in a mathematical model, that's still physical impossibility.

I agree completely. How about mathematically proven to be physically impossible?

It should be "mathematically proven to physically impossible under this model/these assumptions".

Every math-based prediction about the real world will be based on two parts:

1) The world behaves like this model [up to our measurement accuracy].

2) The model implies this prediction.

Their claim would only be speaking to 2) -- that, under the model, you cannot reach absolute zero. The model can still be wrong.

Still incorrect. You can say 'mathematically shown to be physically impossible'.

Mathematical proof is mathematical. It has nothing to do with the physical world.

> How about mathematically proven to be physically impossible?

I would argue (as I did in a sibling thread https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13878107) that it is this that can't happen. Mathematics has no power over the real world, only over mathematical models (optionally of the real world). A proof of mathematical impossibility does not constrain the real world; it only allows us to deduce that, if the real world does the mathematically impossible, then our models are wrong (or at least incomplete).

> There's no such thing as "mathematically impossible" in the physical world.

I think that this is not quite true: there is such a thing as mathematical impossibility in the real world, but it applies only to mathematical models; that is, models cannot exhibit the behaviour. This doesn't prevent the real world from exhibiting that behaviour, but it does mean that, if the real world exhibits that behaviour, then the model is inaccurate.

These caveats might make the notion seem useless (as you seem implicitly to be arguing), but I'd argue that they are quite useful. The whole pursuit of quantum gravity comes from the realisation that relativistic and quantum mechanics are mathematically incompatible. That fact alone doesn't tell us which one, if either, is correct, but it certainly tells us that they can't both be correct in all regimes, and that's indisputable information about the real world that we wouldn't have without idealising it through mathematical models.

By the way, did you edit your post? I thought the post to which I responded only had the sentence above, but on preview I saw:

> If it's impossibility is evident in a mathematical model, that's still physical impossibility.

This sentence I don't understand at all. I would argue instead that there is no such thing as physical impossibility; the real world will do what it likes, and we may not forbid it, only observe that certain things haven't happened yet. Any impossibility we observe in a mathematical model is, I would say almost by definition, a mathematical impossibility, even if we deduce physical consequences from it.

> I think that this is not quite true: there is such a thing as mathematical impossibility in the real world ...

No it is. It is quite true that mathematical impossibility is mathematical and has nothing to do with the real world.

> ... but it applies only to mathematical models; that is, models cannot exhibit the behaviour. This doesn't prevent the real world from exhibiting that behaviour, but it does mean that, if the real world exhibits that behaviour, then the model is inaccurate.

You are talking about the validity of a mathematical model (with respect to a real world phenomena). That is a completely different notion.

Mathematically impossible means that, using the rigors of a mathematical proof, a contradiction is reached starting from the original mathematical assumptions. You started with math and ended with math. No real world involved.

> [quantum mechanics and gravity]

First of all, you're not making your life easier by defending your point using the argument of incompatibility of quantum mechanics and gravity.

And second of all, again you're mixing validity of a mathematical model as applied to observed phenomena, with the notion of mathematical impossibility. If the theory of quantum mechanics and the theory of gravity are incompatible, that means both are inaccurate (rather incomplete) models of reality and we need a new model (maybe string theory) to explain the physical world.

Hmm okay you changed my mind, so I guess there's no such thing as physically impossible then. Either way, maybe we should probably leave off the qualifier, since there's only one kind of "impossible" in this context.

Not sure why you changed your mind away from a perfectly valid claim. (Please see my response to OC).

I am not a mathematician and I did not read the actual paper, so forgive me if I beclown myself with this question.

Isn't this a nothingburger? How would you hit absolute zero anyway when the minimum joint uncertainty of any given particle's position and momentum must be greater than Planck's constant / 2?

Also, all the other particles in the universe will exert a force on the particle (through e.g. gravitation), which will probably result in (small) vibration of the the particle.

Cool (pun intended) but somebody maybe remembers from three years ago that it's possible to go below absolute zero. And it's hotter than positive temperature there. An explanation at http://physicscentral.com/explore/action/negative-temperatur...

tl;dr: The negative values described in that article appear because a different definition is used:

> In statistical mechanics and thermodynamics, temperature is defined as follows:

> 1/temperature = change in entropy/change in energy

> This definition of temperature can go from positive infinity to negative infinity.

I'm a total layman to this stuff, but from my understanding isn't thinking about temperature in terms of linear scales (Fahrenheit, Celsius, Kelvin) fairly misleading for understanding how hard it is to "hit" absolute zero. Wouldnt describing temperature as a logarithmic scale make it much more obvious, from a layman's perspective, that absolute zero is impossible to "hit". Ie, negative infinity degrees of "temperature"?

reply


I've heard arguments to this effect, that absolute zero is more obviously impossible when you think in terms of Thermodynamic beta - which is standard physics notation for 1/(k_B * T) and appears in many places including in statistical mechanics.[1]

That also makes it more clear that while reaching 0 (i.e. infinite Beta) is impossible, negative temperatures are possible (this occurs in processes that undergo a state inversion like in a laser / maser). [2]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermodynamic_beta

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negative_temperature

Even if that's a vaild approach (I have no idea if it is) I suspect that such a system would be hilariously impractical for any real-world day-to-day usage. Therefore there would be no reason for a layman to even learn about it in the first place (much like the Planck unit system).

I'm kind of confused. For example, if you have a glass sphere and then you take all of the atoms out of the sphere so that it's a complete vacuum, isn't that some sort of absolute zero? Or does that not count since you need at least one particle to 'have' the temperature (i.e. a measurement of thermal energy)?

A perfect vacuum still displays activity in the form of "vacuum energy" - a counterintuitive property of the universe where particles apparently blink into existence for a short duration in otherwise empty space.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vacuum_energy

Wow!

There would still be the Higgs field permeating the universe and any radiation emitted nearby permeating that transferring energy to your sphere's surface, and normalizing the temperature inside.

In technical terms temperature is conventionally understood to relate to the average kinetic energy of particles in a region.

If a region contains no particles it would be more accurate to say that it doesn't have a temperature than to say that its temperature is zero.

So if entropy must increase, and temperatures must fall but can't reach zero... Does that imply the universe must keep expanding?

You learn why reaching absolute zero is impossible in an introductory thermodynamics class, but apparently this is a more rigorous proof.

Can anyone explain why it took 100 years to 'prove' this?

Like a really basic proof is:

- It takes an infinite amount of time and resources to remove energy to reach absolute zero

- You can't reach infinity

- Therefore reaching absolute zero is impossible.

What deeper knowledge am I missing?

> It takes an infinite amount of time and resources to remove energy to reach absolute zero

Since particles not at absolute zero have finite energy, this point is non-trivial and proving this point was actually the focus. (Tangentially, I think this has been a common and strong intuition, and suggested by extrapolation from empirical evidence, that you could asymptotically approach but not reach absolute zero because it would be progressively harder as you got closer. But there's a difference between that and a mathematical proof grounded in assumptions that are well-accepted.)

Yes, if you have this as a known truth, you're basically done.

reply


Ah! Thanks for the clarification.

That first premise is the one that hasn't always been "proven." Including it your "proof" is begging the question.

So "if", and this is a big if, we did cool a sample to absolute zero by some yet to be discovered process, it's total energy should shrink to nothing and as so the sample should shrink to nothing and disappear?

reply


No. Quantum issues aside, a system at absolute zero would still have energy in the form of its mass. You can think of mass as 'frozen' energy.

Note that in some systems it's possible to have negative temperatures, which are "hotter" than infinite temperatures. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negative_temperature

Thermodynamics is cool!

> "It's the speed of cooling."

Maybe I missed it but did the article actually define this "speed of cooling"?

link to original work: http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/ncomms14538

