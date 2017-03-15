Edits: typos, wrote from phone.
reply
Still, good luck to them :-)
Yes, they are open and they produce relatively good software. Good on them. We all benefit from that.
But they are getting bloated. They advertise like crazy (whether artificially or organically, it's all the same - see this thread). They've got a large workforce relative to what they are doing and really amateur data practices. Everybody learns but it's hard to see learning when less than a month after a major data loss they are buying a company.
What happens to Mattermost?
Slow down! Why do companies feel the need to grow so fast? Why can't we evaluate their strengths and weaknesses without going from one extreme to another? Did that data loss really excite you, honestly? That doesn't make you just a little nervous about hosting stuff on their platform?
I don't know how you can say your comment in good faith after what happened less than a month ago.
"What about Mattermost, how is this different?
Gitter was built to be used in the open. We’ve always seen Gitter as a network, or a place where people can come to connect to one another. Team collaboration, whilst possible, has never been a core aspect of the Gitter experience.
Mattermost is a powerful, integrated messaging product for team collaboration - we will continue to ship and recommend using Mattermost for internal team communication."
Link to the live post: http://blog.gitter.im/2017/03/15/gitter-gitlab-acquisition/
The Gitlab folks really know how to do it. It is of course the rational approach to it, but still, that's a bold move.
More details can be found on the developer site: https://developer.gitter.im/docs/faye-endpoint
We also have an open-source IRC bridge: https://github.com/gitterHQ/irc-bridge
Source? First time I hear that, and it seems unlikely, since they have quite a few features that don't fit nicely in stock IRC.
You can read Gitter’s post: http://blog.gitter.im/2017/03/15/gitter-gitlab-acquisition/
And here is what VentureBeat had to say about the news: http://venturebeat.com/2017/03/15/gitlab-acquires-software-c...
UPDATE: and here is GitLab’s post with a few more details: https://about.gitlab.com/2017/03/15/gitter-acquisition/
Not trying to be snarky. Maybe it was a typo, but non-English speakers might not immediately get from that to the correct word.
I've been helping some early coders in the FreeCodeCamp Gitter and have been impressed with the quality of the app for a company with little capital. They have done a lot with short resources.
It's would be better in my opinion for small Slack communities to transition to Gitter since Slack has said they do not plan to support large scale free communities in the long term.
Google cache: https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:XWzfaA...
Edits: typos, wrote from phone.
reply