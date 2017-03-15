Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gitlab acquires Gitter [Blog post removed now] (gitter.im)
Every next move by Gitlab makes them grow in my eyes, personaly. Few weeks ago I started using it as my main "portfolio", it's not much but I really like their way of thinking, openness and providing services. Their whole eco-system is looking really interesting right now, and I hope they will continue to advance and grow.

Edits: typos, wrote from phone.

They definitely have a very interesting strategy, one that is well suited to their target market (= programmers). They're probably the most open company I've seen. Still, I can't justify moving off GitHub, for now. Gitlab has some growing left to do, especially on the SaaS part.

Still, good luck to them :-)

Thanks for the confidence in our approach :D Being open and honest about everything is super important to our company culture. We definitely have some great stuff in the pipeline for the next few months.

I started a new project recently, and put it on Gitlab instead of GitHub. I'm very pleased so far, and have been finding reasons to justify encouraging others to move projects there as well.

Thanks for using as part of your main portfolio Philip! Can I ask what else is in there?

Come on. Can't we be realistic about companies instead of getting wild eyed?

Yes, they are open and they produce relatively good software. Good on them. We all benefit from that.

But they are getting bloated. They advertise like crazy (whether artificially or organically, it's all the same - see this thread). They've got a large workforce relative to what they are doing and really amateur data practices. Everybody learns but it's hard to see learning when less than a month after a major data loss they are buying a company.

What happens to Mattermost?

Slow down! Why do companies feel the need to grow so fast? Why can't we evaluate their strengths and weaknesses without going from one extreme to another? Did that data loss really excite you, honestly? That doesn't make you just a little nervous about hosting stuff on their platform?

I don't know how you can say your comment in good faith after what happened less than a month ago.

What happens to Mattermost? They even touched on this ...

"What about Mattermost, how is this different?

Gitter was built to be used in the open. We’ve always seen Gitter as a network, or a place where people can come to connect to one another. Team collaboration, whilst possible, has never been a core aspect of the Gitter experience.

Mattermost is a powerful, integrated messaging product for team collaboration - we will continue to ship and recommend using Mattermost for internal team communication."

Confirmed on Twitter: https://twitter.com/gitchat/status/842058103571001344

Link to the live post: http://blog.gitter.im/2017/03/15/gitter-gitlab-acquisition/

Looks like they will open source the whole thing. I'd be very interested in learning how much Gitlab paid for this acquisition.

I'm sorry but we don't comment on acquisitions prices. Being transparent about it is not common in the industry and us doing this by default might make future acquisitions harder since the company being acquired might not like it. Also see https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/general-guidelines/ "Most things are public unless there is a reason not to. Not public by default are: financial and legal information"

This leads to 404. Their official blog says nothing about it (http://blog.gitter.im/) and Twitter also says nothing about it (https://twitter.com/gitchat).

reply


It's up now at http://blog.gitter.im/2017/03/15/gitter-gitlab-acquisition/

In this case we didn’t even press “Publish” :) The original link was just a preview link that was shared internally so people could review the announcement. Unfortunately someone received it without proper context, didn’t realize it was a draft/preview link, and thought it was ready to share.

Luckily GitLab can't get too angry about someone pressing the wrong button...

"Next piece of wow: we will be open sourcing all of the Gitter"

The Gitlab folks really know how to do it. It is of course the rational approach to it, but still, that's a bold move.

For us it was natural to open the source code, we like to work that way. All our source code is publicly viewable and most of it is open source.

Do we know what protocol Gitter runs on top of?

Gitter uses a proprietary websocket protocol built on top of the Bayeux protocol: https://docs.cometd.org/current/reference/

More details can be found on the developer site: https://developer.gitter.im/docs/faye-endpoint

We also have an open-source IRC bridge: https://github.com/gitterHQ/irc-bridge

Protocol? I kind of assumed things like Slack, Gitter, etc. were just using websockets that communicate with their backend.

Slack is built on top of IRC. Presumably Gitter is as well

> Slack is built on top of IRC

Source? First time I hear that, and it seems unlikely, since they have quite a few features that don't fit nicely in stock IRC.

Slack is definitely not built on top of IRC. There is, however, an IRC interface to Slack.

Not on top of IRC. Just similar in that they are both chat like

Any source on that. I don't think it follows any protocols at all. Just implements it's own thing.

Tim, Marketing at GitLab here. Sorry for the false start, a draft leaked out via Twitter but the announcement was scheduled to run at 10 Pacific.

You can read Gitter’s post: http://blog.gitter.im/2017/03/15/gitter-gitlab-acquisition/

And here is what VentureBeat had to say about the news: http://venturebeat.com/2017/03/15/gitlab-acquires-software-c...

UPDATE: and here is GitLab’s post with a few more details: https://about.gitlab.com/2017/03/15/gitter-acquisition/

The blog post is now up: http://blog.gitter.im/

Does anyone have an insight into the differences between Slack, Mattermost, and Gitter? I have only ever used Slack before but it seems like Gitlab is already heavily invested with Mattermost. That makes me wonder what the future looks like for both Mattermost and Gitter. Are they different enough that they can both coexist without hurting either product or is one of them destined to be folded into the other in hopes of taking on Slack more directly?

Gitter is targeted at providing a public channel around a project, Mattermost is more Slack-like for team-internal organisation (with multiple channels, user management etc)

Thanks - haven't heard of Gitter, came to the comments to ask about the potential impact to Mattermost. Sounds like there's room for these two to coexist within GitLab.

I hope this spurns more OSS communities to move to gitter. As much as I enjoy slack, limits on features like search and invites creates a friction that I think a service like gitter can help solve.

s/spurns/spurs/

Not trying to be snarky. Maybe it was a typo, but non-English speakers might not immediately get from that to the correct word.

thought gitter is part of github, what an ignorance.

I'm a member of a Gitter for a smart mirror project. It's been a fun way to connect with other fans of the project and the maintainers. Feels like a smart move.

This seems like a good match.

I've been helping some early coders in the FreeCodeCamp Gitter and have been impressed with the quality of the app for a company with little capital. They have done a lot with short resources.

It's would be better in my opinion for small Slack communities to transition to Gitter since Slack has said they do not plan to support large scale free communities in the long term.

next, I hope to see some "content" offer attached to gitlab's ecosystem, for instance a strong collaboration with stackoverflow/OSQA

Can mods fix the link please, it's currently 404.

reply


But yea, one of my favorite topics is the NDA.

Would be interesting to know how much they paid

Looks like the Gitlab v. Github battle rages on.

